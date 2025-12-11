u-blox AG
Dedicated GNSS firmware delivering AFC-compliant geolocation and adhering to 6 GHz spectrum rules, accelerating deployment of location-enabled Wi-Fi infrastructure.
Thalwil, Switzerland - December 11, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the release of Standard Infrastructure GNSS (SIG) 2.00, a dedicated GNSS firmware solution for Wi-Fi 6E/7/8 access points operating in the 6 GHz band. Designed to meet Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) requirements in the US and Canada, SIG 2.00 enables access points to determine their geolocation with 95% confidence-bound accuracy. It also delivers improved positioning accuracy under multipath environments, ensuring AFC systems receive reliable geolocation data. Compatible with the u-blox M10 and F10 platforms, the firmware simplifies compliance processes and speeds up integration, helping OEMs deploy high-performance, location-enabled Wi-Fi networks quickly and at scale.
Turnkey geolocation for regulatory-ready 6 GHz deployments
As Wi-Fi infrastructure expands into the 6 GHz band, compliance with regional spectrum regulations becomes essential for Standard Power operation. SIG 2.00 offers a ready-to-integrate GNSS solution that meets these requirements out-of-the-box, reducing design effort while ensuring operational reliability. Its precise location reporting enables Wi-Fi 6E/7/8 access points to coexist safely with incumbent users of the 6 GHz band, such as microwave and satellite services.
Flexible design options on proven platforms
SIG 2.00 runs on two established u-blox GNSS platforms. On u-blox M10, it offers a cost-efficient single-band (L1) ultra-low-power solution for mainstream deployments. On u-blox F10, it provides a dual-band (L1/L5) GNSS with RAW data output, delivering enhanced robustness in multipath or dense environments. This flexibility allows OEMs to meet a wide range of performance and integration requirements while achieving 95% confidence-bound accuracy and maintaining regulatory compliance.
Next-generation location-enabled wireless infrastructure
By removing complexity from AFC compliance, SIG 2.00 supports rapid design-in for enterprise and industrial Wi-Fi deployments, from campuses and stadiums to city-wide infrastructure. With robust positioning accuracy and streamlined integration, it helps accelerate the adoption of high-performance, location-enabled wireless networks in the 6 GHz band.
Availability
SIG 2.00 GNSS firmware is available now for evaluation and integration on the u-blox M10 and F10 GNSS platforms.
