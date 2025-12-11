Arctic Falls Aktiebolag: Arctic Falls announces the outcome of the offering and trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market commences today

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Arctic Falls AB (publ) ("Arctic Falls" or the "Company"), a leading Nordic player specialising in winter testing for tyre and vehicle manufacturers, today announces the outcome of the offering of shares in the Company (the "Offering") in connection with the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (together with the Offering, the "Listing"). The Offering was significantly oversubscribed and attracted very strong interest from both institutional investors and the general public in Sweden. Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market commences today, 11 December 2025.

Jonas Jalar, CEO and shareholder in Arctic Falls, comments:

"We welcome our new shareholders and thank them for the confidence they have shown in Arctic Falls. The company's first trading day marks an important milestone and strengthens our ability to continue our growth journey"

The Offering in brief:

The price in the Offering was, as previously announced, SEK 72 per share. Corresponding to a valuation of approximately SEK 651 million of all shares in the Company.

The Offering comprised 2,357,227 existing shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 170 million before deduction of costs related to the Offering, corresponding to approximately 26 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company following the completion of the Offering.

To cover any potential over-allotment in connection with the Offering, the selling shareholders, Swedia Invest AB, Siheden AB, Jalar Finans & Konsult AB and Vinterängen Förvaltning AB, have granted an option to the ABG Sundal Collier AB (" ABGSC " or " Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner ") to offer up to an additional 353,583 existing shares, corresponding to a maximum of 15 percent of the number of shares in the Offering, which may be exercised in whole or in part within 30 days from the first day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, at a price corresponding to the offering Price (the " Over-allotment Option "). The Over-allotment Option may only be exercised for the purpose of covering any over-allotment in the Offering and for stabilization purposes.

The Offering was significantly oversubscribed and, in accordance with prior communication, Protean Small Cap, Svante Elfving och Swedbank Robur Fonder (together the " Cornerstone investors ") have acquired shares in the Offering totalling an amount of approximately SEK 69 million. The Cornerstone Investors together hold approximately 11 percent of the Company's share capital and votes after completion of the Offering, provided the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

About Arctic Falls

Arctic Falls is a leading Nordic provider of testing services for the tyre and automotive industries, particularly within winter testing. The Company is based in Älvsbyn and has more than 40 years of experience in developing and operating complete testing environments for the automotive industry. Under extreme climatic conditions, Arctic Falls offers advanced test environments and technical solutions that support the development of next-generation vehicle technologies and tyres. Through its facilities in northern Sweden, the Company enables the validation and optimisation of future vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles, autonomous systems, advanced safety solutions and high-performance winter tyres, in a stable winter climate.

The Company currently owns and operates eight permanent test facilities in northern Sweden, strategically located to ensure long-term stable winter conditions. With five land-based outdoor facilities, the Company offers a wide range of tracks and testing environments designed to simulate various road surfaces and driving situations. These are complemented by three modern indoor facilities, which enable reproducible testing under controlled climatic conditions year-round.

Arctic Falls is a steadily growing company with a proven track record of organic revenue growth combined with strong profitability. Between the financial years 2020/2021 and 2024/2025, the Company's average annual revenue growth (CAGR) amounted to approximately 18 percent. Growth has primarily been driven by strategic investments in new facilities as well as gradually increasing utilisation rates in existing facilities. The Company's development has also been accompanied by improved profitability, with the operating margin (EBIT) increasing from approximately 27 percent in the 2020/2021 financial year to approximately 39 percent in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Stabilisation measures

In connection with the Offering, ABGSC (the "Stabilisation Manager"), may over-allot shares to effect transactions in accordance with Article 5(4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 ("MAR") designed to stabilise, maintain and otherwise support the market price of the Company's shares at a level above that which might otherwise prevail on the open market. Such stabilisation transactions may be effected on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the OTC market or otherwise, and may be effected at any time during the period commencing on the first day of trading in the shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter. However, the Stabilisation Manager is under no obligation to undertake stabilisation measures and there is no guarantee that stabilisation measures will be undertaken. Under no circumstances will transactions be effected at a price higher than the price finally determined in the Offering.

The Stabilisation Manager may use the Over-allotment Option to over-allot shares for the purpose of enabling stabilisation measures. The stabilisation measures, if implemented, may be discontinued at any time without notice but must be discontinued no later than within the aforementioned 30-day period. ABGSC must, no later than the end of the seventh trading day after stabilisation measures have been implemented, in accordance with Article 5(4) of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, disclose that stabilisation measures have been implemented. Within one week after the end of the stabilisation period, ABGSC, through the Company, will disclose whether stabilisation measures were implemented, the date on which stabilisation was initiated, the date on which stabilisation was last implemented and the price range within which stabilisation was implemented for each date on which stabilisation measures were implemented.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB (publ) is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner ("Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner"). Baker McKenzie is acting as legal advisor to Arctic Falls in connection with the IPO.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Jalar, CEO, email: jonas.jalar@arcticfalls.se



Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG)

Tel.no.: +46 8 913 008

Website: www.skmg.se



