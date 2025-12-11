DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 11-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 1416666 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 2.625% Notes due 11/12/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 300000000 of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS3248260849 -- up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 105000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 40000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 14000 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like XS2183935605 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 180000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 774000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4500000000 4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 -- securities Debt and 1124999000 4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 -- securities Issuer Name: PRS Finance plc Floating Rate Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 10/12/2030; fully paid; Debt and 250000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3248351564 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080; Debt and 21000 fully paid debt-like DE000A2UDH48 -- securities Debt and 33000 Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully paid; debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 10000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 80000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Ondo InsurTech Plc 305928 Ordinary shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BNVVGD77 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 260000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 30000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 51000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 22200 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 500000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 700000000 denominations of USD1,000 each) debt-like US29874QEU40 -- securities Floating Rate Global Notes due 20/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 475000000 denominations of USD1,000 each) debt-like US29875BAK26 -- securities 4.250% Global Notes due 13/03/2034; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 455000000 denominations of USD1,000 each) debt-like US29874QFB59 -- securities Floating Rate Global Notes due 22/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 335000000 denominations of USD1,000 each) debt-like US29875BAM81 -- securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 11/12/2040; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 100000000 notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3250901389 -- securities 5.075% Notes due 03/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 400000000 AUD10,000 each) debt-like XS3250416685 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 8771900 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Phu Nhuan Securitised GB00BTDGRJ57 -- Jewelry Joint Stock Company due 11/12/2026 derivatives 31779000 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Asia Securitised GB00BTDGRH34 -- Commercial Bank Joint Stock Bank due 11/12/2026 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 11/12/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3189365367 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives 10000000 Securities due 11/12/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3189338398 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully Closed-ended 23678 paid investment GG00BQBFY479 -- funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 48000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities Debt and 211000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 10500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 4000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 193500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 402700 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 27600 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 38300 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 216800 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 1800 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 21600 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 19622000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 27300 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 82000 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities Debt and 16100 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 26000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 47500 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GSP26 -- securities Debt and 79000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 4.495% Senior Unsecured Notes due 11/12/2037; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 300000000 notes to bearer of NOK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3250524900 -- NOK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 4000 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 28000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Debt and 45000 IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999692 -- securities Debt and 3200 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2595673190 -- securities Debt and 560000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 16000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3231934442 -- securities Debt and 11000 LS Copper ETC; fully paid debt-like XS2702787875 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 25000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 14000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 11/12/2026; fully paid; Debt and 90000000 (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3250426999 -- multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 71000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Debt and 10000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 600000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 1400 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B88D2999 -- securities Debt and 6000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

