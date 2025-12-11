Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
11-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

11/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
1416666    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;                 Equity shares  GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
       2.625% Notes due 11/12/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
300000000   of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof  debt-like    XS3248260849 --  
       up to and including EUR199,000)                      securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
105000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
14000     Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid  debt-like    XS2183935605 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
180000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
774000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500000000  4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BTXS1K06 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1124999000  4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BTXS1K06 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: PRS Finance plc 
 
       Floating Rate Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 10/12/2030; fully paid;    Debt and 
250000000   (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like    XS3248351564 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)       securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
       Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080;   Debt and 
21000     fully paid                                debt-like    DE000A2UDH48 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
33000     Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully paid; debt-like    DE000A2T0VT7 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Ondo InsurTech Plc 
 
305928    Ordinary shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid                Equity shares  GB00BNVVGD77 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
260000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
51000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
22200     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
       Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
700000000   denominations of USD1,000 each)                      debt-like    US29874QEU40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Floating Rate Global Notes due 20/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
475000000   denominations of USD1,000 each)                      debt-like    US29875BAK26 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       4.250% Global Notes due 13/03/2034; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
455000000   denominations of USD1,000 each)                      debt-like    US29874QFB59 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Floating Rate Global Notes due 22/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
335000000   denominations of USD1,000 each)                      debt-like    US29875BAM81 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 11/12/2040; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
100000000   notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each)                    debt-like    XS3250901389 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       5.075% Notes due 03/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
400000000   AUD10,000 each)                              debt-like    XS3250416685 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
8771900    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Phu Nhuan   Securitised   GB00BTDGRJ57 --  
       Jewelry Joint Stock Company due 11/12/2026                derivatives
31779000   Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Asia      Securitised   GB00BTDGRH34 --  
       Commercial Bank Joint Stock Bank due 11/12/2026              derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
4000000    Securities due 11/12/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3189365367 --  
       GBP1,000 each)                              derivatives 
 
 
10000000   Securities due 11/12/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3189338398 --  
       GBP1,000 each)                              derivatives 

Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 
 
       Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully   Closed-ended 
23678     paid                                   investment   GG00BQBFY479 --  
                                            funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
48000     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                        debt-like    GB00B15KY872 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
211000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10500     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
500      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid             debt-like    JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
193500    WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY211 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
402700    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27600     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
38300     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
216800    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1800     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
21600     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19622000   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27300     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
82000     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KY989 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16100     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                        debt-like    GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
26000     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
47500     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B68GSP26 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
79000     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 
 
       4.495% Senior Unsecured Notes due 11/12/2037; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
300000000   notes to bearer of NOK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of      debt-like    XS3250524900 --  
       NOK1,000,000 in excess thereof)                      securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid                debt-like    XS3068774614 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
28000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                 debt-like    XS2852999775 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
45000     IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like    XS2852999692 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and
3200     Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS2595673190 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
560000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid       debt-like    XS2901882618 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver ETP Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS3231934442 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
11000     LS Copper ETC; fully paid                         debt-like    XS2702787875 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
25000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
12000     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
14000     WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited 
 
       Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 11/12/2026; fully paid;       Debt and 
90000000   (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral   debt-like    XS3250426999 --  
       multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)  securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
71000     WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2425848053 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
600000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1400     WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    IE00B88D2999 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6000     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 410987 
EQS News ID:  2243540 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243540&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.