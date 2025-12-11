Waaree Energies says its record November output underscores the scale and reliability of India's expanding solar manufacturing base as global demand intensifies.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies became the first solar module manufacturer in India to produce more than 1 GW of panels in a single month, marking a record level of output in November. The company has a cumulative solar module manufacturing capacity of 22.3 GW worldwide, with 19.7 GW located in India and 2.6 GW in the United States. Its solar cell manufacturing capacity stands at 5.4 GW. The 1 GW monthly production milestone was ...

