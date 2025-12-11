Awaken Your Ibérico Sense: What makes Ibérico Ham one of the world's most exceptional gourmet foods?

A unique native breed, centuries-old craftsmanship and up to seven years of natural curing make Ibérico Ham one of the most prestigious gourmet products for chefs and hospitality professionals.

The EU co-funded campaign Awaken Your Ibérico Sense promotes deeper professional knowledge of Ibérico Ham across the UK hospitality and foodservice sector.

Chef Omar Allibhoy highlights why proper slicing, temperature and presentation are essential to unlock its full potential.

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As UK hospitality continues to seek ingredients that offer authenticity, depth and clear differentiation, Ibérico Ham has become one of the most admired gourmet foods among chefs, restaurateurs and buyers.

Produced across the Iberian Peninsula from a native breed and crafted through an artisanal curing process that can last up to seven years, Ibérico Ham appeals to British chefs who value technical precision, flavour complexity and a distinctive culinary identity. As part of efforts to strengthen professional knowledge, the EU-co-funded initiative Awaken Your Ibérico Sense, promoted by ASICI, works with the UK hospitality sector to highlight the origin, craftsmanship and quality standards behind this emblematic product.

A native breed with exceptional qualities

Ibérico Ham comes exclusively from the Ibérico pig, known for its natural ability to infiltrate fat into the muscle. This marbling provides juiciness, shine and aromatic depth -traits instantly recognised by hospitality professionals. Depending on breed percentage (100%, 75%, 50%) and diet, Ibérico Ham is classified into four categories, all identified by colour-coded seals and recorded in the ÍTACA digital traceability system.

Time as a defining ingredient

After salting and post-salting, each ham passes through natural drying rooms and cellars where time, airflow and temperature slowly shape its character. Although regulations require a minimum of 20 months of curing, the finest hams mature for four to seven years, developing deep colour, delicate marbling and aromas with notes of toasted nuts, warm cellar and subtle sweetness.

A multisensory gastronomic experience

For hospitality professionals, Ibérico Ham is a complete sensory experience. Its contrast of red meat and ivory fat suggests craftsmanship, while its silky texture and evolving aroma reflect long, careful ageing. On the palate, flavour moves from sweet and savoury tones to a long, elegant umami finish.

As Omar Allibhoy, ambassador chef for Awaken Your Ibérico Sense in the UK, notes: "Ibérico Ham is one of those rare ingredients that feels complete before you even work with it. Our role is not to disguise it, but to present it so diners appreciate the years of craftsmanship behind each slice".

The art of slicing in professional hospitality

How Ibérico Ham is cut and served is crucial. A ham that has taken years to perfect can lose its potential if sliced too thick, too cold or too far in advance. Skilled slicing involves producing thin, even slices that melt on the palate yet reveal the marbling that defines the Ibérico breed. Served at around 24°C, the fat softens and releases its full aroma. Presentation -slices gently overlapping, never stacked- enhances the experience and reflects professional care.

Beyond sensory impact, expert slicing improves yield, reduces waste and ensures consistent portion sizes - key factors for profitability.

A growing gourmet icon in the UK

With exports to the UK rising by over 45% since 2020, Ibérico Ham is increasingly present across restaurants, hotels, speciality retailers and premium foodservice. The Awaken Your Ibérico Sense initiative supports this growth through training, sensory education and chef-led content, helping professionals understand both what makes Ibérico Ham unique and how best to serve it.

About Awaken Your Ibérico Sense

Awaken Your Ibérico Sense is a three-year European information and promotion programme led by the Interprofessional Association of the Ibérico Pig (ASICI) and co-funded by the European Union, aimed at enhancing understanding of Ibérico Ham in key international markets through training, communication and sensory experiences.

