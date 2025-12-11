The M2HT series has an output range of 75-125 kW and is the company's first product in the 125 kW power class.Chinese energy storage solution company Solinteg has released a new series of hybrid inverters, designed for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. Named M2HT, the series offers outputs of 75 kW, 80 kW, 99 kW, 100 kW, and 125 kW, marking the company's first entry in the 125 kW power class. It features a 200% PV oversizing capacity, with corresponding solar inputs of 150 kW, 160 kW, 200 kW, 200 kW, and 250 kW. "At the core of the new platform is a 300 A charge/discharge capability, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...