Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 10:06 Uhr
Creality Unveils Scan-to-CAD Workflow Through New QUICKSURFACE Partnership

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. ("Creality"), a global provider of 3D printing and 3D scanning solutions, has recently officially announced a strategic partnership with KVS Ltd, developer of the QUICKSURFACE reverse-engineering platform. The collaboration introduces an integrated workflow that streamlines the entire process from 3D scanning to CAD reconstruction for engineering, product design, and manufacturing applications.

This collaboration brings an integrated scan-to-CAD workflow to engineering, product design, and 3D printing users worldwide - enabling Creality scanner owners to convert high-precision 3D scan data into manufacturable CAD models with unprecedented speed and simplicity.

Creality's 3D scanner lineup - including the Raptor, Otter, and Sermoon series - offers up to 0.02 mm accuracy, high-speed capture, and multi-mode scanning, enabling users to digitize complex parts with precision. When combined with QUICKSURFACE, engineers can efficiently transform point clouds and mesh data into editable, manufacturable CAD models. The unified workflow supports key use cases such as reverse engineering, part restoration, product redesign, and rapid prototyping.

"Our partnership with QUICKSURFACE strengthens Creality's commitment to delivering complete and accessible 3D solutions," said Ross Luo, Head of 3D Scanner BU at Creality. "Together, we provide users with a professional, streamlined path from physical objects to engineering-ready digital assets."

To mark the launch, Creality is offering a limited-time 20% discount on QUICKSURFACE Lite and Pro licenses purchased through the Creality Store. More information is available at:
https://store.creality.com/products/quicksurface-lite-pro

About Creality

Creality is a global leader in 3D printing and 3D scanning solutions, serving consumer and professional markets since 2014. With a focus on accessible, high-performance digital manufacturing tools, Creality empowers millions of users worldwide. Learn more at www.creality.com.

About KVS / QUICKSURFACE

KVS develops the QUICKSURFACE software suite for professional reverse engineering, helping users convert scan data into precise CAD models efficiently. The company supports engineers worldwide with flexible, high-accuracy solutions. Visit www.quicksurface.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841462/11_1400x1000.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creality-unveils-scan-to-cad-workflow-through-new-quicksurface-partnership-302637807.html

