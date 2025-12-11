ASG Superconductors S.p.A.: Naval Electric Applications: Test of Superconductors and Supercapacitors From the V-ACCESS Project Were Successfully Completed in Trieste

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TRIESTE, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The V-ACCESS project is dedicated to developing a next-generation Hybrid Energy Storage System (HESS) and combines:

SMES Technology: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage based on Magnesium Diboride (MgB2).





Supercapacitors: High-power electrostatic storage devices.



Combining these two technologies to support traditional batteries allows for significant innovation in terms of both performance and reliability for energy storage and the release of strong energy pulses.

The unique characteristics of this solution represent the core strength of a technology destined for application not only in shipping and ship electrification but also in energy-intensive industrial sectors. Furthermore, innovation in storage systems will play a fundamental role in power systems and is essential for balancing energy production and consumption in electrical grids, in response to the growing integration of renewable sources and Green Deal requirements.

The project is funded by European funds totaling €5,000,000 and is optimized to integrate with on-board battery systems. Its advantage lies in the hybrid management of a superconducting SMES storage system in MgB2 designed and built by ASG Superconductors and a supercapacitor designed and built by Skeleton.

SMES is ideal for short-term, high-power energy storage, making it perfect for power modulation and instantaneous voltage stabilization.

Supercapacitors offer very rapid power delivery/absorption (high power density) and an extremely long service life (millions of cycles).

Hybrid Interaction when used in synergy with traditional batteries, extends the battery life cycle, enables innovative load management, and reduces CO2 emissions.

The project partnership includes Fincantieri, VARD, RINA, RSE, SINTEF, Universities of Trieste, Genoa, Birmingham, and the Polytechnic of Milan.

Tests for the ASG Superconductors SMES system and Skeleton supercapacitors took place at ETEF (Electric TEst Facility) and were successfully completed.

Prof. Giorgio Sulligoi (University of Trieste): "ETEF is the flagship of Trieste's experimental facilities, a hub where academic and industrial researchers work together to define the future of electric ships. The synergy between companies and the university world in the V-ACCESS project has already made tangible strides towards a hybrid electrification technology that will be useful and necessary not only in shipping but in all applications requiring large and rapid energy pulses."

Prof. Tricoli (University of Birmingham): "The proof-of-concept demonstrator for the supercapacitor and superconducting SMES was tested in a highly realistic operating environment. We are aiming for a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 5, a preparatory step for future developments related to development projects and the installation of this technology on board ships."

Marco Nassi (CEO, ASG Superconductors): "It was challenging to work on the V-ACCESS project together with such relevant partners, whom we thank for operating as a united front to bring our SMES to success during the testing phase at a high-value facility like ETEF. We believe that superconducting storage is a high-tech proposal ideal for responding to the needs for innovation and resilience in grids."

