WKN: LYX0FZ | ISIN: LU0496786657 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TVM
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 11:21
59,90 Euro
-0,62 % -0,38
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI CORE S&P 500 SWAP UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI CORE S&P 500 SWAP UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,8959,8911:34
59,8959,9011:34
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 10:15 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Dec-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 70.4917 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61449289 
 
CODE: LSPU LN 
 
ISIN: LU0496786657 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
ISIN:     LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LSPU LN 
LEI Code:   549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 
Sequence No.: 411098 
EQS News ID:  2243976 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
