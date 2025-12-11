Topps Tiles' (TPT's) FY25 results clearly demonstrated the profit leverage available as incremental revenue and services from the Mission 365 growth initiatives combined with more favourable end markets. Revenue growth was broad based across all divisions, which fed through to higher gross margins for all divisions and the group. Management remains confident in the growth strategy and the Mission 365 financial goals, which offer substantial upside from the current share price if achieved over the next few years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...