Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.8646 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61798790 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN LEI Code: 213800QH5ZFWSE42RK13 Sequence No.: 411106 EQS News ID: 2244032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 11, 2025 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)