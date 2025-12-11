Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2025 09:48 Uhr
European Investment Bank: EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2026

For immediate release

11 December 2025

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2026

The EIB estimates its funding programme for 2026 at EUR 60 billion. At its December 2025 meeting, the EIB Board of Directors also approved a borrowing authorisation of up to EUR 65 billion, allowing for upside flexibility.

In 2025, the EIB raised EUR 63.9 billion.

Contacts: Investor Relations (investor.relations@eib.org)

Background information on EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term financing institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The EIB's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

https://www.eib.org/en/investor-relations/index.htm


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
