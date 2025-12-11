KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Board Changes

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that Mr. Phil Yu Zhang has resigned as an executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, each with effect from December 11, 2025 and has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer by the Company.

Concurrently, our Vice President, Ms. Wenbei Wang has been appointed as the Company's Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wang joined us in January 2021 and is responsible for investor relations. She has over 10 years of experience in the finance industry. Prior to joining us, Ms. Wang worked at the investment banking department of UBS from April 2012 to January 2021. Ms. Wang received her bachelor's degree in engineering from Tsinghua University and her master's degree in finance from Clark University.

Mr. Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kanzhun Limited, commented, "We extend our gratitude to Phil for his professional guidance and visionary perspective during his tenure as executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, which have significantly contributed to the Company's development. The Company holds unwavering confidence that Phil will continue to deliver substantial value in his role as Chief Strategy Officer, further driving the Company's progress. We also believe that Ms. Wang will effectively perform her duties. The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting more young talents into key management positions."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that with effect from December 11, 2025, Ms. Yang Mu has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company (the "executive Director").

Ms. Yang Mu, aged 46, is currently our Vice President of Human Resources. She has been responsible for overseeing the human resources functions of the Company since May 2016. Prior to joining us, Ms. Mu accumulated nearly a decade of management experience in human resources-related roles. She holds a bachelor's degree from Peking University and a master's degree from City University of Hong Kong.

The Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Yang Mu to the Board and believes that Ms. Mu will continue to bring value to the Company.

