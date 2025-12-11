Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 10:45 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Dec-2025 / 09:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      477.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      472.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      475.1698p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,868,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,178,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1698

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
166               475.80     08:09:34          00030394270TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                475.80     08:09:34          00030394271TRDU0      XLON 
 
188               475.80     08:11:49          00030394274TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               476.00     08:13:55          00030394283TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,048              475.20     08:16:22          00030394293TRDU0      XLON 
 
316               475.20     08:16:22          00030394294TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,281              477.00     08:36:25          00030394576TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               473.80     08:45:24          00030394624TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               473.40     08:45:24          00030394625TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               475.20     09:08:48          00030395106TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               475.20     09:14:12          00030395149TRDU0      XLON 
 
289               474.20     09:16:38          00030395150TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               474.20     09:16:38          00030395151TRDU0      XLON 
 
235               474.20     09:16:38          00030395152TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               475.20     09:20:09          00030395229TRDU0      XLON 
 
214               473.00     09:28:51          00030395437TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               473.00     09:28:51          00030395438TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               474.80     09:46:49          00030395494TRDU0      XLON 
 
717               474.40     09:52:04          00030395508TRDU0      XLON 
 
454               474.40     09:52:04          00030395509TRDU0      XLON 
 
654               473.00     09:58:38          00030395525TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               473.80     10:17:42          00030395625TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,083              472.80     10:22:07          00030395649TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               473.60     10:40:40          00030395764TRDU0      XLON 
 
346               473.60     10:40:40          00030395765TRDU0      XLON 
 
176               473.60     10:48:05          00030395782TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               473.60     10:48:05          00030395783TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               473.00     10:55:45          00030395789TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               472.80     10:59:59          00030395808TRDU0      XLON 
 
906               472.60     10:59:59          00030395809TRDU0      XLON 
 
450               472.40     11:28:16          00030396014TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               472.40     11:28:16          00030396015TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               472.40     11:28:16          00030396016TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               472.40     11:28:16          00030396017TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,179              477.80     11:45:12          00030396140TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               476.60     12:03:09          00030396315TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               475.80     12:03:09          00030396316TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               476.20     12:09:16          00030396365TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               476.20     12:09:16          00030396376TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               474.40     12:31:46          00030396667TRDU0      XLON 
 
162               474.40     12:58:25          00030396811TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,761              474.00     12:58:25          00030396812TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                473.60     13:00:16          00030396837TRDU0      XLON 
 
66                473.60     13:00:16          00030396838TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               473.60     13:00:16          00030396839TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               474.80     13:13:05          00030396982TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               474.80     13:13:05          00030396983TRDU0      XLON 
 
253               474.60     13:13:05          00030396984TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                474.60     13:13:05          00030396985TRDU0      XLON 
 
99                474.60     13:13:05          00030396986TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                474.60     13:13:05          00030396987TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                474.60     13:13:05          00030396988TRDU0      XLON 
 
38                474.60     13:13:05          00030396989TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                474.60     13:13:05          00030396990TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                475.60     13:14:55          00030397074TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               475.60     13:16:16          00030397076TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               474.40     13:31:01          00030397135TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                476.40     13:38:38          00030397203TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               476.40     13:38:38          00030397204TRDU0      XLON 
 
336               476.40     13:38:38          00030397205TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                476.40     13:38:38          00030397206TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               475.20     13:39:20          00030397211TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                475.20     13:39:20          00030397212TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                475.00     13:39:20          00030397213TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               475.00     13:39:20          00030397214TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                475.00     13:39:20          00030397223TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               474.80     13:39:20          00030397231TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               473.40     13:47:57          00030397327TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               476.00     14:05:45          00030397403TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
