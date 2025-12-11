INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Winners Announced at the Energy Storage Awards 2025

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / The annual Energy Storage Awards, hosted at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, has recognized the most outstanding companies, technologies, projects and individuals in the global energy storage sector with the announcement of its 2025 winners.

Now in its third year, the Awards highlight innovation, commercial leadership and technical excellence in energy storage, and reflect the rapid growth and evolution of the industry. Currently, the sector is experiencing growth with new projects being commissioned in the U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Australia, Netherlands, Chile, Canada and the U.K.

"With over 300 joining us on the night, it truly was a night to remember," says Ben Pinnock, Senior Marketing Executive, Solar Media. "These awards shine a spotlight on the pioneers and changemakers driving the sector forward, accelerating the transition to a smarter, cleaner and more efficient energy system."

The winners include;

Financial & Commercial Awards

Product of the Year: Fluence Smartstack

M&A Deal of the Year: idcm

Safety Product of the Year: Accure-Battery Safety Feature

Deal of the Year: JLL-Project HEIT

Financial Advisory of the Year: idcm

Industry Awards

System Integrator of the Year: Fluence

EPC Firm of the Year: NHOA Energy

Energy Storage Law Firm of the Year: CMS

Developer of the Year: DTEK

Battery OEM of the Year: IPS

LDES Company of the Year: EnergyDome

Individual &Leadership Awards

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Storage: Vidyadhar Rangojoo-Fluence Energy

Rising Star of the Year: Rutwij Hoshing-Gore Street Capital

Diversity and Inclusion Award: WinES (Women in Energy Storage Network)

Innovation & Technology Awards

Trading and Optimization Team of the Year: EDF Wholesale Market Services

Newcomer/Start-Up of the Year: AEDEnergy

Breakthrough R&D/Innovation of the Year: EDF Wholesale Market Services

Project Development Awards

Grid-Scale Standalone Energy Storage Project of the Year: Wärtsilä x Zenobe (Blackhillock BESS)

Grid-Scale Co-Located or Hybrid Energy Storage Project of the Year: Quinbrook Cleve Hill Solar Park

Distributed Energy Storage Project of the Year: Socomec

Best UK Project Under 100MW: Exergy3 (Annandale Distillery)

Best EU Project Over 100MW: Wärtsilä x Zenobe (Blackhillock BESS)

Best EU Project Under 100MW: EnergyDome (CO2 Battery, Ottana Project)

Best Overall European Energy Storage Project: Fluence x Dtek

Best UK Project Over 100MW: Wärtsilä x Zenobe (Blackhillock BESS)

