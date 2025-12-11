Patton Electronics Co.: Patton Honored with Gold-Level Innovators Award

Cabling Installation & Maintenance has recognized Patton's CopperLink CL-SFP Ethernet Extender as among the structured cabling industry's most innovative cabling and communications technology products for 2025.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 "world's smallest" Ethernet Extender has won the 2025 Innovators Award from Cabling Installation & Maintenance Magazine.

The CL-SFP Ethernet Extender is celebrated among the most innovative products introduced in the year 2025.

Judges. An esteemed and experienced panel of senior third-party expert judges from the cabling community recognized Patton as a gold-level honoree.

"On behalf of Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Patton on their gold-level honoree status," said Patrick McLaughlin, Chief Editor at Cabling Installation & Maintenance.

Criteria. The judging panel evaluated award applications based on such criteria as innovation, value, sustainability, collaboration, and impact.

"This competitive program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry," McLaughlin explained.

Innovative. Patton's innovative new CopperLink CL-SFP Ethernet Extender delivers high-speed, long-range Ethernet connectivity (up to 20,000 feet) over existing copper infrastructure.

"We are honored to accept the Innovators Award from Cabling Installation and Maintenance," said Gary Portellas, Patton's Sr. Product Manager for Connectivity. "Patton has been miniaturizing communication technologies for decades. The new CL-SFP is the smallest form factor Ethernet Extender ever."

Capabilities. The CL-SFP is a Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) Ethernet extender that seamlessly integrates with routers, Ethernet switches, and media converters. The device extends Ethernet connections up to 3.8 miles (6.2 Km) over installed copper twisted pair-and achieves speeds up to 18 Mbps.

First to Market. Since creating the first Ethernet extender in the 1990s, Patton has brought dozens of SFP modules to market including Ethernet-over-Fiber, VoIP Gateways, Cyber Security Data Diodes, T1/E1 Pseudowires, ST2110 Video Gateways, and now the CopperLink SFP Ethernet-over-Copper module.

For more information about the CopperLink CL-SFP, go to patton.com/ethernet-extender/cl-sfp.

In related news, Patton recently achieved NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 compliance, assuring stakeholders the company is committed and equipped to manage sensitive government data securely and responsibly.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

For 32 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation, and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data-center, and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks' optimum long-term performance.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned US manufacturer of networking and communications technology, products, and services. Patton produces a broad selection of technology solutions built on VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless communication, and fiber-optic products. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, Patton has a strong global presence with a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions to a diverse customer base. Let's Connect!

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af7b194-2e20-4c6b-95f7-e03629e8ea9f