Europe's move to 15-minute spot-market intervals, effective Oct. 1, is altering the economics of battery storage, with Rystad Energy estimating that battery energy storage systems (BESS) profits in some countries have increased by more than 20%.From ESS News The economics of BESS in Europe have improved markedly following changes to the European Union's power pricing structure in October. According to Rystad Energy, several countries now offer the potential for BESS profits to rise by more than 15% and even beyond 20%. Under the revised system, electricity prices are set every 15 minutes instead ...

