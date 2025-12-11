Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Beer Market Size to Hit USD 999 Billion by 2030 Driven by Premiumization, Craft Innovation, and Global Tourism; Asia Pacific Leads, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the beer market, valued at USD 804.65 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 998.98 billion by 2030 at a 4.42% CAGR, is entering an accelerated growth phase driven by premium offerings, diversified product portfolios, rising disposable incomes, and expanding on-trade consumption. While moderation trends and regulatory pressures remain challenging, the market compensates through low-alcohol formats, sustainable packaging innovations, and deeply engaged consumer experiences. This evolving landscape strengthens the beer industry's capacity to retain relevance among younger demographics and expand its footprint across emerging economies.

Key Beer Market Insights and Emerging Trends

A rapid rise in craft breweries across mature and emerging regions

Independent brewers continue to gain visibility by offering hyper-localized flavor profiles, seasonal brews, and experiential taproom environments. These establishments cultivate strong community ties, drawing consumers who increasingly favor authenticity, small-batch production, and experimental formulations. The infusion of local ingredients and the emergence of brewery-led events further push craft beer from a niche subculture into a mainstream premium choice.

Tourism and hospitality also play a pivotal role in reviving on-trade consumption.

As travel rebounds, beer registers strong demand in bars, resorts, restaurants, and airport retail. Cultural festivals, brewery tours, and thematic beer events bring new consumers into the category while boosting regional economies. Several markets with strong tourism sectors are witnessing expanded distribution in both draft and packaged formats, reinforcing the beverage's versatility in social and celebratory occasions.

Product innovation, and the heartbeat of modern beer marketing, continues to unlock new demand pockets.

Brands are introducing hybrid styles, botanical blends, fruit-infused brews, and lighter variants to align with evolving wellness expectations. Dedicated innovation labs are testing new brewing processes, customizable dispensing technologies, and enhanced ingredient combinations that appeal to consumers seeking both novelty and familiarity. Gluten-free and allergen-friendly choices extend beer's reach to segments that previously avoided the category altogether.

Beer Market Breakdown by Key Segments

By Product Type

Ale

Lager

Non/Low-Alcohol Beer

Other Beer Types

By Category

Standard

Premium

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade Specialty/Liquor Stores Other Off-Trade Channels



Regional Beer Market Landscape

Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing region, supported by demographic advantages, expanding urban centers, and rising acceptance of premium and lower-alcohol varieties. Localized innovation, such as light, refreshing styles tailored to tropical climates, helps brands appeal to younger consumers. Meanwhile, the expanding middle-income population fuels steady growth in modern retail and hospitality channels.

North America continues to influence global beer trends through its extensive craft ecosystem, strong innovation capabilities, and digital-first retail evolution. Breweries integrate smart brewing technologies, taproom expansions, and consumer analytics to maintain engagement. While category volumes face structural pressure, value growth persists through premium product lines and diversified brand extensions.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/beer-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Shifts in the Beer Industry

The beer industry demonstrates a concentrated structure dominated by multinational corporations with robust portfolios, marketing muscle, and global distribution. These leaders are strengthening their competitive edge through premiumization, acquisition of high-growth brands, and expansion into adjacent categories such as hard seltzers, flavored beverages, and craft-inspired hybrids.

Meanwhile, challenger brands and craft breweries inject agility into the competitive landscape. Their strategies, centered around flavor experimentation, hyper-local sourcing, and authentic storytelling, continue to attract younger audiences. These players complement the wider beer ecosystem by expanding category diversity and pushing innovation boundaries.

Major Beer Companies

Heineken N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Carlsberg Group

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

