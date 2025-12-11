PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Discovers Large Sedex Mineralising System on the Dewdney Trail Property in the Sullivan Mining Camp, Southern British Columbia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that recently completed drilling on its' Dewdney Trail Property has intersected 63 metres (m) of "Quake zone" mineralization, a zone with pervasive and continuous strongly anomalous zinc, lead, silver and other critical metal mineralization (see Table 1 and Photo A). Bands of bedded Sedex disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization occur above and below the Quake zone (see photo B). Tourmaline alteration, characteristic of mineralization at the Sullivan deposit, occurs as bands above and within the zone. The bands of intersected sulphide mineralization are similar to the range of thickness for some bands at the Sullivan deposit (see Diagram 1). Exploration has also discovered sulphide boulders 800 meters farther south and on strike with the drilling. One boulder assayed 546g/t silver, 32.3% lead, and 4.89% zinc. Management believes these new discoveries are supportive evidence of a large sedex-style mineralizing system within the Estella basin on the Dewdney Trail Property.

Prospecting on strike 2 kilometres ("km") north of the drilling has also identified stacked mineralized beds of tourmalinite, indicating the potential for discovery of a second venting environment and sedex mineralization. The alteration is associated with a large zinc-lead-silver-copper-gold soil anomaly, the Lewis Ridge target zone (see Map 1). This is similar to deposits in the Sullivan Sedex basin, with the North Star deposit located approximately 2 km south of the massive Sullivan deposit.

PJX is well positioned to capitalize on the deposit potential of these new discoveries with 100% of the mineral rights to the 200 km² Dewdney Trail Property. The property has road, power, and rail access, and is located about 25 km east of the Sullivan deposit near Cranbrook BC, Canada. It is about a half a day rail to Teck's Trail smelter. Teck and Anglo America recently announced a planned merger. Glencore owns Teck's former Coal operations located only 60 km east of the property. Hecla Mining's operations are about a 4 hour drive south in Idaho, USA.

This large system has produced Sullivan style and grade mineralization as evidenced by the boulders discovered in talus at the base of the mountain slope that were announced October 12, 2023 and shown in Table 2 and photos E and F. Bands hosting this high-grade mineralization have not yet been intersected in drilling, in part because a suite of younger syenite dykes have intruded the sulphide zones and mask underlying geology.

Dave Pighin, PJX Resources' consulting geologist commented: "The discovery of this thick Quake zone with pervasive zinc-lead-silver mineralization throughout and bands of Sedex mineralization and tourmalinite are indicative of a large mineralising system. In my 60 years of exploring for Cominco and other companies, this is the first discovery of a mineralizing system that rivals that of the Sullivan basin. It was not found earlier because mineralization is hidden beneath a series of younger dykes that appear to dip along the slope of the mountain and mask the deposit potential beneath them."

John Keating, President of PJX commented: "Large deposits like the Sullivan often occur in large mineralizing systems. The large system we've identified is associated with high grade critical metal mineralization as evidenced by the Sullivan Style and grade of boulders found at the bottom of the mountain slope. We now know that it is not only a large system in width, but also strike potential, as indicated by the new prospecting discovery 800 m to the south and large multi-element soil geochemical anomaly 2,000 m to the north. We were able to extend the drill trail 800 m to the south with plans to test the new prospecting area as soon as the snow melts, possibly in May or early June of 2026. More information will be announced as data is further compiled.

PJX also owns the mineral rights to the largest land package (750 km²) of the 60 km long Vulcan gold belt in the Cranbrook area. We've identified over 10 priority target areas with gold potential that have not been tested and are mostly road accessible. With gold at over US$4,000/oz we plan to announce more about the gold potential and also explore partnerships to capitalize on these targets."

Photo A - Example of part of the Quake zone from 176.70 m to 184.67 m in hole ND25-26.

Disrupted sediments and fragmentals occur throughout the zone. Sericite and chlorite alteration are dominant with local tourmalinite. Sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide) are disseminated to fracture and locally vein controlled. Blebs of pyrrhotite/pyrite (iron sulphides) also occur in the Quake zone.

Photo B: Bands of bedded disseminated to semi-massive and massive sulphide Sedex mineralization in hole ND25-25 (73.5-74.5 m) with 1.13% zinc from 73.77-74.22 m, and in ND25-26 from 73.7-74.0 m that assayed 1.65% zinc.

The 2 bands are separate zones and represent stacked layers of bedded mineralization. Bands are similar in thickness to the thickness range of some bands at the Sullivan (see Diagram 1). Although the bands are low in grade, Sullivan-grade boulders discovered in talus at the bottom of the slope support the presence of higher-grade bands that have not yet been intersected.

Table 1 - 63.7 m intersection of Quake Zone in hole ND25-26 (172.3 m - 236.0 m)

Strongly anomalous zinc, lead, silver, and other metal values are pervasive throughout the Quake zone. True thickness of the zone is estimated at about 30 m. The considerable thickness and consistent mineral content of the zone is indicative of a large mineralizing system and supports the potential to produce a significant deposit. The zone represents a period of disturbance in the ocean floor when faults and vents are active and carried metals in fluids to form mineral deposits beneath and on the ocean floor.

From To Width Zinc Lead Silver Copper Gold Cobalt Cadmium Gallium Iron Sulphur (m) (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppb) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) 172.3 172.7 0.4 2535 297.1 1.18 74.1 12.3 22.4 7.14 2.54 2.93 1.93 172.7 174 1.3 1577 179.6 0.72 65.2 7.4 10.1 5.1 2.92 2.12 1.25 174 174.5 0.5 2563 287.2 1.1 97.6 11.2 21.3 8.11 5.14 3.98 2.15 174.5 175 0.5 2349 265.6 0.98 41.5 9 10.6 6.72 4.42 2.54 1.22 175 175.5 0.5 2084 361.8 1.27 92.2 30.5 39.9 6.26 4.2 5.26 3.17 175.5 176 0.5 2174 271.8 0.81 53.7 6.8 14.7 5.97 4.15 3.04 1.6 176 176.5 0.5 1702 336 0.99 39.3 7.5 15.7 5.46 4.82 2.69 1.42 176.5 177.2 0.7 2030 317.6 0.64 49.9 7.6 16.3 5.74 5.44 3.28 1.79 177.2 178.2 1 3400 600.7 1.06 123.4 35.9 17.2 8.93 3.65 3.79 2.29 178.2 178.9 0.7 2754 635.3 0.87 38.7 43.5 16.9 7.83 3.56 3.04 1.64 178.9 179.3 0.4 2773 617.6 0.98 108 18.1 31.4 8.78 3.4 5.03 3.4 179.3 180.2 0.9 2845 783.4 0.78 49.2 31.7 23.1 7.86 4.71 3.94 2.11 180.2 181.3 1.1 3088 737.5 0.73 52 38.3 23.2 8.37 4.3 3.82 2.13 From To Width Zinc Lead Silver Copper Gold Cobalt Cadmium Gallium Iron Sulphur (m) (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppb) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) 181.3 182.2 0.9 2643 792.9 1.31 65.6 21.9 27.4 8.18 5.24 4.55 2.67 182.2 183 0.8 2284 614.5 0.61 54.3 18.2 22.5 6.22 4.56 3.26 1.78 183 183.6 0.6 7368 1102.3 1.05 114.2 12.3 28.2 22.52 4.91 4.58 2.78 183.6 184 0.4 2780 476.7 0.43 57.4 19.9 25.4 6.97 3.8 3.61 2 184 184.5 0.5 2857 626.4 0.57 48.9 22.6 19.6 6.91 3.99 3.5 1.92 184.5 185.5 1 3212 688.4 0.69 82.3 20.8 21.3 8.72 4.4 3.62 2.05 185.5 186.5 1 3622 751.6 1.43 110.5 25.8 36 11.1 4.99 6.04 3.7 186.5 187.1 0.6 3290 869 1.93 120.9 23.1 25.4 9.16 3.12 4.5 2.78 187.1 187.9 0.8 3417 640.9 1.02 133.6 14.4 69.4 10.65 3.62 4.77 3.23 187.9 188.1 0.2 2470 1341.2 2.02 42.5 9.4 14.2 8.95 2.99 2.42 1.68 188.1 189 0.9 3090 903.1 1.42 69.3 20.5 30.3 8.32 3.19 3.96 2.43 189 190 1 3486 860.1 0.97 55.8 21.1 23.6 9.82 3.3 3.59 2.3 190 191 1 2846 731.2 1.72 99.2 20.4 27.2 8.53 3.58 3.61 2.22 191 192 1 2564 671.2 0.85 69.7 14.9 29.3 8.79 3.43 3.42 2.37 192 193 1 3191 1870.6 8.34 188.1 48.3 51.2 15.6 2.49 6.29 5.52 193 194 1 2682 1273.9 9.17 123 33 30.1 10.66 2.95 4.48 2.71 194 194.7 0.7 2573 571.6 3.84 542.2 22.6 103.3 8.45 2.97 14.72 8.8 194.7 196 1.3 2813 649.2 0.87 210.9 21.1 86 7.82 2.4 8.6 5.29 196 197 1 3860 850.1 1.13 202.3 16.3 58.1 11.08 2.91 10.17 6.35 197 197.5 0.5 3289 746.8 0.69 64 21.3 25.4 7.56 2.74 4.26 2.67 197.5 197.6 0.1 3149 399.1 0.8 114.1 13.5 55.6 9.62 2.38 10.12 6.25 197.6 198.5 0.9 2679 634.3 0.82 211.9 26.3 35 7.86 2.62 3.86 2.55 198.5 199 0.5 2861 970.8 1.33 88.2 57.6 34.4 8.63 3.56 4.04 2.84 199 199.5 0.5 2438 629.3 0.87 75.1 19.5 29.7 7.07 2.87 3.83 2.56 199.5 200 0.5 2497 481 0.57 59.7 18.4 34.1 7.31 2.85 5.03 3.1 200 200.5 0.5 3051 1007.7 1.18 50.6 59.2 25.5 8.45 2.32 3.17 2.02 200.5 201 0.5 2985 853.9 1.02 68.4 53 35.5 8.43 2.42 3.75 2.52 201 201.5 0.5 2681 461.4 0.63 69.6 45.9 35.6 7.73 2.22 4.14 2.75 201.5 202 0.5 2629 311.6 0.46 74.5 20.7 32.8 7.62 2.61 4.12 2.41 202 202.5 0.5 2982 496.9 0.64 60.6 28.6 29.7 7.93 2.61 3.64 2.15 202.5 203 0.5 3017 591.4 0.72 90.3 31.8 36.5 7.84 2.98 4.57 2.67 203 204 1 2734 512.6 0.71 95 24 36.7 7.64 2.74 4.32 2.64 204 204.4 0.4 2348 339 0.47 97.7 22.4 32.9 7.77 2 3.94 2.56 204.4 204.7 0.3 2881 240.3 0.31 82.7 17 34.7 10.2 1.78 3.42 2.23 204.7 205.3 0.6 2192 290.4 0.42 64.4 8.8 32.1 7.12 2.17 3.65 2.44 205.3 206.3 1 3051 574.4 1.11 73.9 9.1 31.1 8.94 2.49 3.74 2.23 206.3 207 0.7 1172 27.6 0.1 64.3 6.4 23.9 3.27 3.08 3.39 1.96 207 208 1 593 57 0.34 93 4.8 32.5 2.21 3.25 4.48 3.05 208 209 1 655 46.8 0.18 66.9 6.2 24.3 2.46 2.34 3.75 2.42 209 210 1 1213 50.5 0.34 123.9 29.9 20.6 6.86 1.64 3.65 2.77 210 210.7 0.7 1557 124.5 1.12 264.3 38.7 24.2 14.92 1.8 3.4 3.02 210.7 211 0.3 693 245.9 1.68 145.7 24.6 10.2 7.92 1.38 3.49 3 211 211.6 0.6 2741 257.9 1.28 43.9 12.4 33.9 13.03 2.73 3.51 2.63 211.6 212.1 0.5 5173 1891.4 4.32 464.4 12.9 77.2 15.67 1.76 13.68 8.24 212.1 213 0.9 2895 286.3 0.48 23 5.2 19 9.36 1.68 2.56 1.68 213 214 1 2702 290.2 0.56 107.7 6.8 30.2 7.85 1.65 3.83 2.52 From To Width Zinc Lead Silver Copper Gold Cobalt Cadmium Gallium Iron Sulphur (m) (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppb) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) 214 214.9 0.9 3066 360.5 1.01 137.5 6.5 24 8.41 2.14 3.88 2.49 214.9 215.5 0.6 566 247.1 1.27 134.7 19.8 9.5 9.75 3.18 2.86 2.01 215.5 216.2 0.65 1775 62.9 0.32 227.8 3.5 21.9 4.92 2.41 3.65 2.22 216.2 216.5 0.35 1707 69 0.15 98.7 6.4 31.1 4.82 3.13 3.82 2.25 216.5 217.1 0.6 2368 97.6 0.21 78.9 2.2 22.5 8.94 4.53 4.1 2.79 217.1 218 0.9 3232 304.5 0.61 97.9 25.8 24 15.34 4.41 3.8 2.42 218 219 1 3611 1233.3 1.58 163.8 5.1 41.8 9.08 3.22 5.17 3.38 219 220.4 1.4 3661 539.3 0.94 92.9 10.5 40.6 9.74 3.23 5.02 3.04 220.4 221 0.6 2958 105.6 0.16 50.4 5.2 21.4 7.45 2.32 3.11 1.68 221 221.9 0.9 4228 134.2 0.4 102 11 43.8 11.75 2.27 4.93 3.41 221.9 222.7 0.8 1589 70.6 0.18 129.5 4.3 43.9 4.25 1.77 4.95 3.32 222.7 223.5 0.8 717 401.5 0.95 89.5 3.4 32.8 2.85 1.73 2.24 1.51 223.5 224.1 0.6 627 157.5 0.27 54.3 1.1 27.2 1.68 1.8 1.84 1.21 224.1 225.1 1 2029 320.9 0.73 182.3 3.2 27.1 6.05 2.12 4.26 2.71 225.1 226.1 1 871 40.6 0.11 36.8 1.7 20.2 2.45 3.24 2.62 1.49 226.1 226.5 0.4 340 38.2 0.09 55.5 6.2 14.8 1.37 3.91 2.81 1.4 226.5 227 0.5 1234 2123.5 14.67 41.2 7.8 14.3 14.8 2.37 2.24 1.59 227 227.8 0.8 2506 188.9 0.54 56.5 2.7 16.7 7.17 2.01 2.84 1.87 227.8 229 1.2 1764 197.4 0.58 66.3 2.3 20.3 6.42 1.61 2.68 1.77 229 230 1 1156 242.1 0.62 88.9 4.3 28.1 3.8 2.21 3.79 2.46 230 231 1 3865 3681.8 7.77 103 6.6 45.6 9.85 1.99 4.5 3.24 231 232 1 1645 237.8 0.64 92 4.4 19.9 5.14 1.98 2.81 1.95 232 233 1 304 110.6 0.31 90.4 5.5 24.9 0.83 1.91 3.24 2.19 233 234 1 551 153.4 1.57 96.1 10.3 19.1 3.7 1.72 2.89 1.96 234 235 1 718 738.1 1.91 157 7.3 17.9 2.18 1.84 2.9 2.26 235 236 1 1040 409.6 1.44 191 5.5 27.4 3.41 1.81 3.95 2.84

Sample SKX25-11 (4.89% zinc, 32.23% lead, 546 g/t silver) Photo C - 2025 disovery of banded massive sulphide boulder 800 m south on srike with drilling. Grey mineral is galena (lead sulphide), black band is magnetite. Sample SKX25-14 (0.84% zinc, 0.59% lead, 10.78 g/t silver) Photo D - 2025 discovery of banded massive sulphide boulder found 800m south on strike with drilling. Reddish-brown coloured bands and beds of sphalerite (zinc sulphide) in sediments. Black band is magnetite. Sample STM-23-7 (9.33% zinc, 2.48% lead, 14.62 g/t silver, 495 ppm or 0.05% copper) Photo E - 2023 discovery of Sullivan style and grade boulder in talus at bottom of slope. Alternating dark and light coloured beds with sulphides (zinc, lead, iron) are sulphide-rich beds that have broken apart by basin disruption as evidenced by the Quake zone. The source band of this bedded sulpide mineralization may be at depth stratigraphically below the zinc rich Quake zone intersected in hole ND25-26 and above a lower Quake zone encountered by drilling near the historcal Estella Mine. Sample STM-23-8 (3.55% zinc, 0.98% lead, 7.5 g/t silver, 442 ppm or 0.04% copper) Photo F - 2023 discovery of Sullivan style and grade boulder found at bottom of slope. Although the overall grade of this sample is lower it tells an important story. The individual massive sphalerite fragments are an indicator of the potential for much higher grade bands with zinc rich massive sulphides beds similar to what occurs at the Sullivan.

Table 2

Zinc Lead Silver Copper Gold Cadmium Cobalt Indium Sulphur Iron Sample ID % % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % % STM-23-1 6.71 2.23 16.05 1258.9 0.075 138.73 70.1 6.850 12.16 14.16 STM-23-2 7.68 1.70 14.39 1119.0 0.081 159.49 119.6 7.770 12.35 12.71 STM-23-3 1.36 0.92 6.60 200.7 0.029 29.54 41.5 1.644 4.17 7.47 STM-23-4 5.18 1.54 9.28 354.8 0.150 113.27 74.1 5.634 9.73 12.32 STM-23-5 9.25 2.89 17.79 995.3 0.065 186.41 87.7 9.077 15.58 16.90 STM-23-6 6.72 1.63 10.17 402.2 0.047 139.41 78.8 6.805 14.06 16.64 STM-23-7 9.33 2.48 14.62 495.0 0.121 191.62 83.8 9.324 15.01 15.35 STM-23-8 3.55 0.98 7.50 442.1 0.055 69.22 59.8 3.665 6.47 8.73 STM-23-9 4.00 1.22 8.15 441.4 0.060 78.86 59.3 4.203 8.67 11.01 STM-23-10 8.87 2.48 16.43 494.9 0.096 178.27 90.0 9.087 13.49 13.05

Analyses of Sullivan style and grade boulders found in talus down slope from drilling, announced October 12, 2023.

Map 1 below - Geology map showing discovery areas and exploration work with 2 potential venting environments that could produce mineral deposits.

Historical Estella Mine Area venting environment - New drill intersected thick Quake zone with pervasive zinc-lead-silver mineralization, tourmalinite, stacked bedded sulphide Sedex mineralization, and Sullivan style and grade massive to semi-massive sulphide boulders downslope from drilling. Sedex semi-massive to massive zinc-lead-silver boulders are also found 800m to the south along strike of the Quake zone. Lewis Ridge Target Area venting environment - stacked bands of tourmaline altered sediments 2 km north and on strike with the thick Quake zone intersected by drilling. Large coincident zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold soil anomalies occur stratigraphically above the tourmaline altered zone (Map 1 shows zinc soil anomaly, web site displays all the anomalies). This area has not yet been drilled.

Sullivan basin mineralizing system produced 2 deposits, the Sullivan and Northstar that are about 2 km apart. This is similar to the 2 km spacing between the Estella area venting environment and the Lewis Ridge venting environment.

Qualified Persons

The geological disclosure and content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Pighin, P.Geo., and John Keating P.Geo. (qualified persons for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Pighin is a consulting geologist for PJX on base metal targets. Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

Technical information for the Dewdney Trail exploration program is obtained and reported under a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. NQ core and rock grab samples were cut with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists. Samples were then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with sample numbers recorded. Samples were delivered by the Company to MSALABS Inc., an independent ISO certified lab in Langley, British Columbia. Blanks, standards and duplicates were done in accordance with industry standards. Analysis was by ICP-MS with overlimits by ICP-ES or PB Titration performed in accordance with MSALABS Inc.'s analytical methods.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver, zinc, lead, copper, cobalt and other critical metals. PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (750 km²) in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. PJX has developed a pipeline of more than 15 priority targets to be tested by PJX and /or companies interested in partnering to test often road accessible drill ready targets with gold, silver, copper, zinc and other critical metal deposit potential. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

