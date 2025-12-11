Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement With TA Securities Holdings Berhad Ahead Of ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad ("GHS Holdings" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("Group"), a distributor and retailer of food products and manufacturer of flavouring products based in Melaka, has officially signed an Underwriting Agreement with TA Securities Holdings Berhad ("TA Securities") in preparation for its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

With over four decades of established track record since the establishment of its subsidiary, Guan Huat Seng (Heng Kee) Sdn. Bhd, GHS Holdings has built a strong foundation in the distribution and retail of shelf-stable and frozen seafood, flavouring products, dried food and snacks and general grocery products, supported by in-house manufacturing capabilities under its subsidiary, GHS Food Industries Sdn. Bhd. The Group's operations span from manufacturing of flavouring products to distributive trade, serving wholesalers, retailers, food service operators, end consumers and food manufacturers across both domestic and foreign markets.

GHS Holdings' IPO involves the issuance of 120.00 million new ordinary shares ("Share(s)"), representing approximately 25.34% of the enlarged issued share capital of 473.50 million Shares, alongside an offer for sale of 21.00 million existing Shares, representing approximately 4.44% of the enlarged issued share capital of 473.50 million Shares, as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 23.80 million new Shares (5.02% of the enlarged issued share capital) will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Parties: 14.00 million new Shares (2.96% of the enlarged issued share capital) will be made available for application by the eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 23.00 million new Shares (4.86% of the enlarged issued share capital) are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Selected Bumiputera Investors: 59.20 million new Shares (12.50% of the enlarged issued share capital) are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 21.00 million existing Shares (4.44% of the enlarged issued share capital) are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

Under the Underwriting Agreement, TA Securities will underwrite 23.80 million new Shares, being Shares allocated to the Malaysian public. The remaining Shares from the public issue and offer for sale will be placed to selected investors, Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, as well as eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Mr. Yeo Tien Ee, Managing Director of Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad, said: "The signing of this underwriting agreement marks a significant step forward as we move closer to our listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. Our journey from operating a retail outlet in Kampung Pantai, Melaka to becoming an established and diversified distributor and retailer of food products serving several market segments has been built on trust and quality. The IPO will enable us to, among others, support the construction of a New Integrated Complex in Melaka which will include additional storage facility, food processing facility, product development facility, product showroom and administrative office and a New Krubong Facility in Melaka which will expand our production and storage capacity. The expansion of these facilities is expected to enhance our operational efficiency and support our future growth."

Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad, added, "We are proud to support GHS Holdings in its IPO journey. With a solid track record in Malaysia's food distribution landscapeserving multi market segments, experienced management team and wide distribution network,the Group is equipped with competitive advantages and strengths that position it for sustainable growth."

GHS Holdings' anticipated listing on the ACE Market marks a new chapter in its corporate journey, enabling the Group to enhance its stature, capture new market opportunities within Malaysia's distributive trade of food and beverage (F&B) products industry, and deliver sustainable value to shareholders.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT GUAN HUAT SENG HOLDINGS BERHAD

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad ("GHS Holdings" or the "Company") is principally involved in the distribution and retail of food products with more than four decades of established track record in Melaka, Malaysia. Through its subsidiaries, Guan Huat Seng (Heng Kee) Sdn. Bhd. and GHS Food Industries Sdn. Bhd. ("Group"), the Group distributes and retails a wide range of food products including shelf-stable and frozen seafood, flavouring products, dried food and snacks, and general grocery products, and is supported by in-house manufacturing facilities. The Group holds HACCP and MeSTI certifications for the production of, among others, sauces, pastes and dried seasoning powder. Serving wholesalers, retailers, food service operators, end consumers and food manufacturers across both domestic and foreign markets, GHS Holdings is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding its production and storage capacity through the construction of its New Integrated Complex and New Krubong Facility, and driving sustainable growth within Malaysia's distributive trade of food and beverage (F&B) products industry.

