The French PV cleaning specialist has aunched a fully autonomous cleaning system for steep commercial and industrial PV roofs, designed for frequent cleaning in dusty environments.France's AX Solar Robot this week unveiled a new cleaning solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV systems at the Energaia trade show in Montpellier, southern France. "Our new cleaning system is designed for steep roofs in heavily polluted environments that require frequent cleaning-weekly or bi-weekly-such as cement plants, flour mills, or other industrial sites where dust can reduce PV panel efficiency by up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...