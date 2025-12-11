SkyFi Selected for NATO DIANA 2026 Defense Innovation Accelerator

Earth Intelligence Platform Selected to Advance Dual-Use AI Technology for Alliance Security and Resilience

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi , the leading Earth observation platform, today announced that it was selected to participate in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme .

SkyFi was selected as one of 150 companies from 3,600 applications across 24 NATO countries through a rigorous evaluation process. SkyFi's intuitive, user-friendly web platform and mobile app enables businesses , governments , and individuals to access geospatial imagery and analysis from more than 50 commercial partners providing optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), hyperspectral, and aerial imagery, as well as maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS) data and analytics. Users are able to access actionable insights that enable informed decisions without the need for specialized expertise.

SkyFi will refine and expand its geospatial decision-support platform through the DIANA program, integrating additional data sources, enhanced AI analytics, and operator-focused workflows to improve mobility planning in contested and austere environments. This effort will prepare the system for validation at NATO test centers and position it for broader coalition interoperability.

"We are honored and excited to be selected for the NATO DIANA 2026 Cohort," said Kate van Dam, SkyFi's Head of Government. "This is a pivotal moment for SkyFi, affirming our technology's ability to bolster the security and resilience of NATO's 32-member states while also demonstrating its commercial viability. We look forward to collaborating with NATO teams and gaining real operational insight to support NATO missions in all climes and places."

DIANA engages companies working on solutions in key areas identified by the Alliance, connecting them with military end-users, mentors, and investors. The program is designed to accelerate the development, validation, and adoption of innovations to help NATO address operational challenges and maintain a technological advantage.

SkyFi will participate in one of ten challenge areas defined by the program - Data Assisted Decision Making - by further developing its AI-enhanced geospatial platform designed to analyze multi-modal data for decision support in contested or crisis environments.

"DIANA's mission is to find the most innovative companies, help them advance their solutions and grow their business, and get the technologies we need into the hands of NATO operators. Over the next year, these innovators will accelerate breakthrough technologies that can help to transform how the Alliance defends against current and emerging threats," said James Appathurai, Managing Director of NATO DIANA.

Starting in January 2026, the selected companies will receive contractual funding and gain access to DIANA's expanding network of 16 accelerator sites and more than 200 test centres across the 32 NATO nations.

SkyFi's selection for NATO DIANA follows the company's recent partnership announcements with leading commercial satellite imagery providers, Vantor , ICEYE US , and Planet .

More information about the NATO challenges can be found at DIANA | Challenges .

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams.

Learn more at www.skyfi.com

About NATO DIANA

NATO DIANA finds and accelerates cutting-edge technologies to deliver battle- winning defence and security solutions for the Alliance, while fostering deep-tech innovation. As a cornerstone of NATO's innovation and technology strategy, DIANA brings together world-class talent and the latest advancements to maintain the Alliance's technological edge. Leveraging a network of leading accelerator sites, test centres, expert mentors, and Allied expertise across 32 nations, DIANA empowers innovators working at the intersection of defence readiness, commercial potential, and technological breakthroughs.

