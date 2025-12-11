Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 11:24
24,180 Euro
+0,62 % +0,150
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,12024,13012:31
24,12024,13012:32
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 12:12 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2026

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial Calendar) December 11, 2025 at 13:00 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2026

In 2026, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

- Financial Statements Release for the year 2025 will be published on February 4, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET
- Interim Report for January-March (Q1) will be published on April 29, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST
- Half-year financial report for January-June (Q1-Q2) will be published on July 23, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST
- Interim Report for January-September (Q1-Q3) will be published on October 28, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET.

Annual Report 2025 including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM's website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 10, 2026.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on April 9, 2026.

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-s-financial-reports-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2026,c4280266

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upms-financial-reports-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2026-302639013.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.