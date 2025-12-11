UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2026

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial Calendar) December 11, 2025 at 13:00 EET

UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2026

In 2026, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

- Financial Statements Release for the year 2025 will be published on February 4, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

- Interim Report for January-March (Q1) will be published on April 29, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

- Half-year financial report for January-June (Q1-Q2) will be published on July 23, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

- Interim Report for January-September (Q1-Q3) will be published on October 28, 2026 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET.

Annual Report 2025 including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM's website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 10, 2026.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on April 9, 2026.

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

