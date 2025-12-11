New Nord Anglia Education Study Finds Screen-Free Tools Boost Student Wellbeing by 77%

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the leading international schools organisation, has unveiled new research demonstrating that simple, sensory-based, screen-free wellbeing tools significantly enhance students' emotional regulation, focus, and resilience.

The three-month pilot study, conducted across four Nord Anglia international schools, comes amid growing global concern over excessive screen time and follows Australia's recent launch of the world's first social media ban for school-aged children.

Key Findings:

77% of teachers reported improved emotional regulation among students using the tools.

60% of students experienced emotional improvement, moving to an optimal state of wellbeing.

83% of teachers observed reduced sensory overload; 67% reported less anxiety and fear in their classrooms.

The screen-free tools are designed to promote calm and focus through sensory engagement:

Breathing Lights: Colour-changing lights guide students through calming breathwork, helping them regulate emotions independently.

Stix: Handheld devices offering audio prompts, visual cues, and gentle vibrations to support mindfulness and movement-based exercises.

StoryPhones: Premium headphones preloaded with soothing sounds, creating an immersive, screen-free environment to reduce sensory overload and improve concentration.

Effectiveness of Tools:

Breathing Lights: 92% effectiveness in helping students achieve calm and reduce stress.

StoryPhones: 81% effectiveness, with 67% of teachers strongly agreeing they reduced impulsive behaviours.

Stix: Supported 58% of students, particularly in mindfulness and movement regulation.

The study involved six teachers and 36 students (Years 2-12), using a combination of surveys, self-reflections, teacher observations, and focus groups. Teachers implemented the tools autonomously in real classroom settings, ensuring authentic and practical insights.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, commented:

"Wellbeing is at the heart of learning at Nord Anglia. These findings show that simple, practical interventions can make a profound difference to how students feel, engage, and succeed in the classroom. It demonstrates how thoughtfully designed technology can support student wellbeing in meaningful ways."

The full report is available upon request.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

