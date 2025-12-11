Borussia Dortmund is one of Europe's leading football clubs, with a strong track record in its domestic league and an enviable consistency in competing in the financially lucrative European competitions. The consistent on-pitch success and structural growth drivers of expanding global audiences, increasing demand for media rights and developing sponsorship partners have led to a strong 20-year revenue CAGR of c 10%. When combined with management's conservative approach to operating costs and player investment, the result is a long-term record of positive net income and free cash generation, which may be at odds with the general perception about the financial health of football clubs. The company's valuation looks attractive versus peers and its own trading history.

