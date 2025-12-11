New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 15 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue.
|Name:
|Q-Interline
|ISIN:
|DK0061677135
|Short name:
|QINTER
|Number of shares before change:
|18,154,523 shares
|Change:
|4,116,516 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|22,271,039 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 3
|Face value:
|DKK 0.08
|Orderbook ID:
|238377
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2025 GlobeNewswire