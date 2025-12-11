New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 15 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue.

Name: Q-Interline ISIN: DK0061677135 Short name: QINTER Number of shares before change: 18,154,523 shares Change: 4,116,516 shares Number of shares after change: 22,271,039 shares Subscription price: DKK 3 Face value: DKK 0.08 Orderbook ID: 238377

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S