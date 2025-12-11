Aircraft Electrical Systems Market worth $110.40 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 94.06 billion in 2025 to USD 110.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 220 market data Tables and 110 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Aircraft Electrical Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 94.06 billion

USD 94.06 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 110.40 billion

USD 110.40 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 3.3%

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The aircraft electrical systems market is growing due to the increasing shift toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA), hybrid-electric, and fully Electric Aircraft (EA), which are driving the demand for high-voltage distribution units, advanced converters, batteries, and power management systems.

By solution, the power drives segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

By application, the propulsion & powertrain segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By platform, the AAM segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to dominate the aircraft electrical systems market, with a share of 38.2%, in 2025.

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the growing shift toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA) and All-Electric Aircraft (AEA) architectures, coupled with rising fleet expansion and aircraft modernization initiatives. Technological advancements in power electronics and energy distribution are accelerating the adoption of advanced electrical systems in aviation.

The aircraft electrical systems market is growing due to the increasing shift toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA), hybrid-electric, and fully Electric Aircraft (EA), driving demand for high-voltage distribution units, advanced converters, batteries, and power management systems. The expansion of hybrid-electric propulsion, urban air mobility platforms, and next-generation commercial and defense aircraft is accelerating the adoption of digitally monitored and intelligent electrical architectures. Future demand will be driven by AI-enabled diagnostics, smart power distribution, and cyber-secure electrical systems capable of supporting high-efficiency, lightweight, and thermally optimized operations. Key players such as Safran, Honeywell, GE Aerospace, RTX, Thales, and Airbus are actively investing in electrification technologies, enhancing system reliability, efficiency, and sustainability across modern aviation platforms.

By point of sale, the aftermarket segment is projected to account for a larger market share (83%) than the OEM segment during the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment is projected to account for a larger market share than the OEM segment during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the continuous need for maintenance, repair, and replacement of electrical components to ensure safety, reliability, and compliance with aviation standards. Airlines and operators are increasingly upgrading legacy electrical systems with more advanced, energy-efficient, and digitally monitored solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. The rise of predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics is further accelerating aftermarket demand, enabling proactive system monitoring and lifecycle optimization. Additionally, the growing global fleet size and extended aircraft lifespans are supporting consistent aftermarket service requirements, reinforcing the segment's strong market position.

By aircraft type, the advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2025 and 2030. This surge is driven by the rapid commercialization of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, urban air mobility vehicles, and hybrid-electric propulsion systems. Additionally, the ongoing investments in electric aviation programs, supported by regulatory advancements and prototype certifications, are accelerating the large-scale adoption of electric aviation. Manufacturers are increasingly developing liquid-based and microchannel cooling architectures optimized for eVTOL and regional AAM platforms. As urban air transport transitions from concept to operation, the AAM segment is expected to emerge as the key growth driver, reshaping demand patterns within the global Aircraft Electrical Systems market.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest share of the aircraft electrical systems industry during the forecast period, driven by its robust aerospace manufacturing base, strong presence of key OEMs, and growing investments in sustainable aviation technologies. Countries such as France, Germany, and the UK are at the forefront of developing next-generation commercial and defense aircraft incorporating advanced thermal management systems. Additionally, Europe's well-established MRO ecosystem and stringent regulatory standards for aircraft performance and emissions further stimulate demand for efficient cooling solutions across OEM and aftermarket channels. Continuous R&D activities supported by initiatives, including Clean Aviation and Horizon Europe, are expected to strengthen Europe's technological leadership and sustain its position as the second-largest market globally.

Safran (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), and General Aviation (US) are the major key players in the aircraft electrical systems companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

