enBio Corp Appoints Carol Davis-Smith, MS, CCE, FACCE, AAMIF to Lead Strategic Capital Planning for Medical Equipment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / enBio Corp, a rapidly expanding provider of Healthcare Technology Management (HTM), biomedical engineering, hospital bed management, healthcare staffing and CMS compliance services is proud to announce that Carol Davis-Smith, MS, CCE, FACCE, AAMIF has partnered withthe organization as Senior Advisor, Strategic Capital Planning.

A nationally recognized leader with more than 30 years of clinical engineering, HTM operations, capital equipment strategy, and executive healthcare experience, Ms. Davis-Smith will lead enBio's enterprise-wide Strategic Capital Planning Initiative-helping hospitals and health systems build data-driven equipment strategies that strengthen patient safety, support clinicians, and improve financial performance.

"Carol is truly one of the most respected voices in the HTM industry," said Arthur Zenian, Founder & CEO, enBio Corp. "Her track record of designing capital strategies for major health systems is extraordinary. Her insight and leadership immediately elevate the sophistication of what we can offer our customers."

"Health systems are under tremendous pressure to make smarter capital decisions-especially with aging fleets and constrained budgets," added Greg Aghamanoukian, President, enBio Corp. "Carol gives our clients something incredibly valuable: clarity. She helps them understand what to replace, when to replace it, and how to do it in a way that aligns clinical needs with long-term financial stability."

Carol Davis-Smith's Background

Ms. Davis-Smith brings more than 30 years of national leadership in clinical engineering, HTM operations, and capital equipment planning. She previously served as Vice President of Clinical Technology at Kaiser Permanente, overseeing nearly 400,000 assets across seven regions, and spent 16 years with Premier, Inc., supporting capital lifecycle planning and technology assessment for health systems nationwide.

She is the President of Carol Davis-Smith & Associates, LLC, Director of the Clinical Engineering Internship Program at the University of Connecticut and has held key leadership roles with AAMI and ACCE. She is a Certified Clinical Engineer, an ACCE and AAMIFellow, and holds engineering degrees from the University of Arizona and the University of Dayton.

Leading enBio's Strategic Capital Planning Initiative

In her new role, Ms. Davis-Smith will guide hospitals and health systems in building clear, data-driven capital equipment plans. Her work will include multi-year replacement forecasting, evaluation of emerging technologies, differentiation of routine versus construction-related capital, and support for RFI/RFP and acquisition processes. She will also partner with HTM leaders to assess operational readiness and ensure that capital decisions align with clinical needs, safety standards, and financial priorities.

"Capital planning is ultimately about protecting patients and enabling caregivers to deliver safe, reliable care," said Ms. Davis-Smith. "I'm excited to partner with enBio and its clients to build strategic equipment roadmaps that are objective, defensible, and actionable."

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp delivers Healthcare Technology Management services, biomedical engineering, medical equipment planning, hospital bed and gurney management, healthcare staffing to hospitals nationwide and CMS and Joint Commission compliance services. The company is committed to transparency, operational excellence, and value-optimized service, with a mission of "Solving Healthcare Equipment Challenges, Every Day."

For more information visit: enBio Corp | (818) 953-9976

SOURCE: enBio Corp

