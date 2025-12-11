Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced that it has been named a Top 25 vendor by independent research firm Frost & Sullivan in their latest report, "Top 25 for 2025: Companies to Action in the Power Grids Industry, Global, 2025."

This year's report focused on the growing demand for innovative grid modernization solutions and included companies from across five segments: grid operation solutions, grid flexibility solutions, grid data intelligence solutions, grid communications & security, and grid enhancing technologies. Frost & Sullivan selected Tantalus as one of its Top 25 vendors, noting its data-centric architecture, advanced AMI solutions, grid data management capabilities, AI-driven analytics, and advanced load and DER management.

"Tantalus' data-centric approach to distribution grid modernization stands out as a highly differentiated and innovative approach," said Jonathan Robinson, Global Power and Energy Research Leader for Frost & Sullivan. "Our research team is seeing increased market demand for grid modernization solutions, and Tantalus' portfolio of data-centric solutions and commitment to sustained innovation is ideally suited to meet that demand."

The report also noted that key success factors for Tantalus included its data-centric technology architecture, the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP), as well as the Company's innovative TRUSense Gateway solution, a multi-purpose device that can be installed in any ANSI meter socket to create a secure communication pathway via a fiber, ethernet or cellular network. Tantalus' steady track record of continuous innovation and product launches, strong market penetration and compelling growth opportunities were also noted as particular strengths.

"Tantalus is proud to be included as a Top 25 grid modernization vendor in Frost & Sullivan's report," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Our overall objective is to help utilities achieve measurable and immediate value from their grid modernization investments while laying a foundation to support future innovation. This research further validates our vision and proven track record for helping utilities harness the power of data to achieve better outcomes for their communities."

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Tantalus' solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Tantalus' technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, Tantalus delivers Unified Intelligence to utilities, through which they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Learn more at http://www.frost.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the performance, capabilities, use cases, effectiveness and adoption of the Company's solutions, including TGMP and the TRUSense Gateway, the ability of such solutions to allow utilities to achieve measurable and immediate value from their grid modernization investments, the ability of Tantalus to support utilities in transforming their operations through advanced technology and accelerating their grid modernization efforts, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 ("AIF"), as well as the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Website: www.tantalus.com LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

