A new optional light emitting diode (LED) board pre-calibrated for AM0 testing is available for the company's flagship LED solar simulators.Netherlands-based PV testing equipment supplier Eternal Sun is offering a new light-emitting diode (LED) board, pre-calibrated for air mass zero (AM0) testing, as an option enabling space solar PV tests with its new and used flagship solar simulators. "Existing customers can easily upgrade their current setups with these new boards," Jake Veloza, Eternal Sun sales manager for North and South America, Europe, told pv magazine. The boards are available for ...

