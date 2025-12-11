Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Expands Presence in Global Drone and Defense Markets with Trillium Engineering Collaboration

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced that its NDAA/TAA-compliant Edge AI solution and engineering services have been selected by Trillium Engineering, a leading provider of gimbaled imaging systems for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS).

Lantronix continues to expand its leadership in the rapidly growing global drone market, solidifying its role as a critical partner in defense and intelligence technology innovation. With the drone industry expected to reach $57.8 billion by 2030, according to Drone Industry Insight's 2025-2030 Global Drone Market Report, Lantronix's advanced connectivity solutions are well positioned to benefit from sustained market growth and increasing demand for mission-critical edge computing.

Strategic Significance

The collaboration with Trillium Engineering demonstrates Lantronix's ability to deliver mission-critical, AI-powered edge computing solutions that drive long-term recurring revenue opportunities in both defense and commercial markets. Trillium's systems are deployed across multiple segments, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), infrastructure inspection, and wildland fire operations.

"Lantronix's Edge AI technology has been instrumental in advancing our imaging platforms for next-generation uncrewed systems," said Ryan O'Connor, vice president of Product Development at Trillium Engineering- "Together with Lantronix, we're enabling our customers to achieve higher operational efficiency and intelligence in real time."

Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer of Lantronix, said, "Our collaboration with Trillium underscores the scalability of Lantronix's Edge AI platform in both military and commercial drone applications as well as our company's leadership position in sectors with strong growth potential and high barriers to entry."

Technology Advantage Drives Market Differentiation

Lantronix's Open-Q 5165RB System on Module (SOM) powered by Qualcomm® Dragonwing processors provides the power to enable Trillium's industry-changing GD-Loc and NyxCore products, delivering advanced on-device AI capabilities, including:

Real-Time Edge AI Processing. Enables high-quality imaging and on-device analytics for immediate, actionable insights.

Enables high-quality imaging and on-device analytics for immediate, actionable insights. AI Object Detection & Tracking. Identifies and tracks multiple targets with adaptive, mission-specific models.

Identifies and tracks multiple targets with adaptive, mission-specific models. Precision Targeting with Low Latency. Ensures reliability even in GPS-denied or network-restricted environments.

Ensures reliability even in GPS-denied or network-restricted environments. SWaP Optimization. Delivers specific design for compact, power-efficient uncrewed platforms.





Investor Takeaway

This collaboration represents a significant step in Lantronix's strategy to drive sustainable, high-margin growth through differentiated Edge AI solutions. By expanding its reach into the drone and defense markets, both characterized by robust spending and long product lifecycles, Lantronix is positioned to capture additional recurring revenue opportunities and strengthen its competitive moat in the global IoT and AI ecosystem.

The design win with Trillium Engineering validates Lantronix's differentiated Edge AI technology and expands its footprint in the government and commercial drone sectors, both of which are high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry markets. As the adoption of unmanned aerial systems accelerates across commercial and military domains, Lantronix is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities through its hardware and integrated compute solutions.

About Lantronix Solutions and Engineering Services

Lantronix solutions and Engineering Services combine embedded compute technology, compliance expertise and flexible software support to accelerate customer product development. This scalable platform approach enables rapid time-to-market for Trillium and positions Lantronix to support future industrial IoT programs that require TAA and NDAA compliance.

Learn more about Lantronix's Engineering Services, SOM solutions and additional Drone Applications at Lantronix.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website -

About Trillium Engineering

Founded in 2013 and based in Hood River, Oregon, Trillium Engineering is a premier provider of superior vision systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Trillium specializes in delivering best-in-class stability and imagery for Group 1, 2, and 3 UAS across government, commercial, and civil sectors. From compact units for micro-drones to versatile systems for long-endurance aircraft, their product line features cutting-edge geospatial, visible, and infrared imaging. Committed to technical excellence and rapid innovation, Trillium sets the industry standard for reliability, equipping customers with the advanced technology needed to solve the world's most complex challenges.

For more information, visit the Trillium Engineering website.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth expectations in the global drone market and Lantronix's positioning to capitalize on opportunities for long-term, high-margin growth in the drone and defense technology markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers' and vendors' supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

