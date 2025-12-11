Cibus, Inc.: Cibus Welcomes the Positive Conclusion of Trilogue Negotiations on New Genomic Techniques Legislation Between the European Parliament and Council

Political agreement on New Genomic Techniques (NGTs), including gene editing, advances a science-based path for plant breeding innovation and supports Cibus' plans to bring improved traits to European growers

The agreed legislative text outlining a framework for NGTs in the EU will now move to formal endorsement by the European Parliament and Council

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, welcomes the positive conclusion of trilogue negotiations on New Genomic Techniques (NGTs) in the European Union (EU). Following an urgent call for action from 26 European agri-food organizations, EU officials have reached agreement on a new regulatory framework for gene-edited plants (referred to in the EU as NGTs).

As noted in a press release from the European Council, the agreement reflects the original intent of the European Commission's proposal to provide a framework for the development and growing of gene edited plants and addresses key aspects regarding intellectual property and access to seed. This marks a crucial moment for Cibus and the wider agriculture community as it is the final step in advancing the EU's NGT legislation for endorsement by the European Parliament and Council.

"This agreement solidifies the European Union's commitment to embracing gene editing technology and opens the door for the development of improved plant varieties for the European market. The positive momentum only further validates our commitment to developing high-value traits for European growers and producers," said Peter Beetham, PhD, Co-Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Cibus.

The successful conclusion of the trilogue negotiations reflects the significant efforts of the Danish Council Presidency and European Parliament lead rapporteur, Jessica Polfjärd. Throughout the negotiations they provided strong leadership, sustained commitment and consistent focus on the file, which proved instrumental in securing the agreement. The agreed legislative text outlining a framework for NGTs in the EU will now be advanced for endorsement by the Council and the Parliament before it can be formally adopted and the administrative process of implementing regulations initiated.

The positive developments in the EU come on the heels of the United Kingdom's new regulatory framework for gene edited plants (referred to as Precision Bred Organisms (PBOs) in the UK) which went into effect on November 13, 2025. In anticipation of the EU implementing this NGT regulatory framework, Cibus has completed successful field trials in the UK for its advanced trait pod shatter reduction in winter oilseed rape.

"This is a pivotal moment for Cibus and our partners who have been working to develop improved plant varieties in anticipation of regulatory clarity in the EU. The positive outcome of these negotiations justifies our focus on the UK as a springboard for developing traits for the European market. This milestone gives Cibus and our partners additional tailwinds as we look ahead to future opportunities in this important market," said Tony Moran, Senior Vice President of International Development and Government Affairs at Cibus.

With this recent development, opportunity programs within Cibus' product pipeline aimed at addressing pressing agricultural challenges such as disease resistance and nitrogen use efficiency, among others remain well positioned with the potential to provide European growers with new tools to increase on-farm productivity.

