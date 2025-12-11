Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2025 11:00 Uhr
Mashup Ireland AB: Decision from Nasdaq Stockholm's disciplinary committee imposes a fine of 15 annual fees on Mashup Ireland AB

Mashup Ireland AB (publ) (the "Company"), the acquisitive Irish SME investor, has today announced that Nasdaq's disciplinary committee has imposed a fine of approximately SEK 1.8m

The Disciplinary Board has found that Mashup Ireland AB violated the regulations by not publishing information in a timely manner regarding the Annual Report, Half Yearly report, failure to hold an AGM and failure to respond to the Exchange's request for information in a timely manner.

Comment from the CEO of Mashup Ireland AB

"We accept the findings of the Commission and have put in place new structures to ensure that these mistakes are corrected and are not repeated in the future."

Andy Byrne, CEO

For additional information, please contact

Andy Byrne, CEO
Phone: [+353] 86 733 6357
E-mail: Andy@Mashupgroup.com

Mashup Ireland AB's Certified Adviser is Mangold

This information is information that Mashup Ireland AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-11 11:02 CET.

