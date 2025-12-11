Temu's Brand Guardian Initiative Tops 1,500 Partners, Boosting Trademark Protection and IP Enforcement

Online marketplace now works directly with more than 1,500 brands to strengthen IP protection on and off its platform

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, now works directly with more than 1,500 brands through its Brand Guardian Initiative, launched in April 2024 to provide stronger protection for intellectual property rights.

The program builds on Temu's wider efforts to fight counterfeits and misuse of brands. It offers hands-on support, brand protection tools, and clear reporting, whether or not the brand sells on Temu.

Key features of the program include:

Protection for brands even if they don't sell on Temu

Trademark and other IP rights embedding into the protection system for quicker spotting and removal of suspected violations

One-on-one support through tutorials, takedown help, and handling of complex IP cases

Regular insight reports to keep brands informed and improve results

"The Brand Guardian Initiative helps us create a safer, more trustworthy shopping experience," said a Temu spokesperson. "We work with brands to protect their IP both on and off our platform and appreciate the collaboration that raises standards for online brand protection."

Temu plans to expand the program further, adding more resources and strengthening enforcement.

Other brand protection measures and resources at Temu include:

Notice and Takedown portals covering various types of IP issues

24/7 monitoring powered by proprietary algorithms and expert review

An in-house team that handles requests promptly

Seller education courses focusing on IP-related knowledge

Temu currently conducts proactive monitoring for over 5,000 brands and resolves more than 99% of takedown requests within three business days, with an average turnaround of less than 24 hours. Its proprietary proactive monitoring database has incorporated over 5 million images and 9 million keywords.

In addition, Temu works with global IP organizations and takes part in industry forums to share best practices and improve enforcement worldwide.

About Temu:

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temus-brand-guardian-initiative-tops-1-500-partners-boosting-trademark-protection-and-ip-enforcement-302639041.html