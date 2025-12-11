The European Union's solar fleet has reached 406 GW, surpassing the EU Solar Strategy's 400 GW goal for 2025, but SolarPower Europe says the sector's first contraction in a decade is putting the bloc's 750 GW target for 2030 at risk.The European Union deployed 65.1 GW of solar this year, according to SolarPower Europe's EU Solar Market Outlook 2025-2030. The figure is a 0.7% decrease on the 65.6 GW installed in 2024, the report says, making 2025 the first year since 2016 when less solar was added than the year before. The bloc's total solar fleet now stands at 406 GW, ahead of the 400 GW ...

