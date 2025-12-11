MATELASER W1 REGEN: The Lightest 24g and Highest 5,100 mW/cm² Wearable Red Light Therapy Device Debuts on Kickstarter

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MATELASER, INC., a pioneer in mobile laser therapy, today announced the official launch of its global crowdfunding campaign for the W1 REGEN, a breakthrough device that brings clinic-grade laser therapy into an ultra-miniature 24g wearable form. Priced at just $99, W1 REGEN officially breaks the cost barrier for true medical-grade photobiomodulation, marking a major step forward in the consumerization of laser therapy.

A New Category: Pocket-Sized, Deep-Tissue Laser Therapy

Unlike large LED-panel "red light masks" and low-irradiance consumer gadgets, the W1 REGEN delivers 5100 mW/cm² via dual-wavelength VCSEL architecture (US patent pending), engineered for muscle, tendon, joint and bone-level penetration.

Wavelength Tissue Target Clinical Role 660 nm Skin & capillary beds Microcirculation, surface repair 810 nm Deep muscle, fascia, periosteum Gold-standard wavelength for functional recovery

Early Validation at Bryan Johnson's "Don't Die Summit"

On December 7, just days before its official Kickstarter launch, the W1 REGEN debuted at Bryan Johnson's "Don't Die Summit," drawing intense interest from bio-optimization leaders, longevity researchers, and elite recovery specialists. Attendees expressed immediate purchasing intent, reinforcing the device's emergence as a credible tool in evidence-driven performance medicine.

Who It Helps - and Why It Matters

The W1 REGEN was engineered for users who need real therapeutic depth, not cosmetic glow:

Endurance athletes & marathon runners

Chronic lower-back & cervical tension sufferers

Post-surgical tissue healing

Tendinitis, tennis elbow, runner's knee

Office-based inflammation & scapular tightness

Aging-related joint discomfort & microvascular decline

From recovery labs to living rooms, deep-penetration laser therapy is now portable.

Experience the W1 REGEN at CES 2026

Building on momentum from the Summit and Kickstarter activation, MATELASER will showcase the full Unbound wearable recovery ecosystem at CES.

Date: January 6-9, 2026

Location: Venetian Expo, Halls A-D

Booth: 56549

Kickstarter Campaign Details

The W1 REGEN is now live on Kickstarter. Backers can secure early bird pricing and become the first users to join MATELASER's "Unbound" pain management ecosystem.

To learn more or support the campaign, Kickstarter: Search 'W1 REGEN'

About MATELASER, INC.

Headquartered in Miami, MATELASER, INC. is an FDA-certified manufacturer specializing in mobile and professional laser therapy systems. With decades of leadership in photobiomodulation engineering, the company is committed to making clinically effective laser therapy safe, accessible, and affordable for everyday users worldwide.

