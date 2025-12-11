Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Custom software and mobile app development agency Empat has announced it is now accepting applications for Empat School, a complimentary online program designed to train aspiring developers that will commence on January 5, 2026.

The recurring program is open to students who are at least in their 2nd year of study in IT-related fields. It combines expert-led lectures, hands-on assignments, weekly mentorship, and practical projects that mirror real-world tasks typically handled by professional development teams.

Empat School's curriculum covers core competencies from backend architecture and database management to responsive frontend design and mobile app development with Flutter.

"We believe in sharing what we've built over the past decade, from working with startups to delivering full-scale digital products. Empat School is our way of investing in the future of development by empowering motivated students with the skills, mentorship, and real-world exposure they need," said Nazar Gulyk, Founder and CEO of Empat.

Top-performing students from the cohort will be offered trainee positions at Empat, providing a direct pipeline from study to employment.

This structure reflects Empat's effort to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demand, helping nurture a new generation of developers ready for global software markets.

To learn more about Empat School, please visit https://www.empat.school/home-eng.

About Empat:

Empat is a leading custom software and mobile app development agency that transforms bold ideas into impactful digital products. With successful projects across 17 countries, Empat blends deep research, empathy-driven design, and technical excellence to deliver custom mobile and web applications, empowering startups and enterprises to build solutions that truly resonate.

