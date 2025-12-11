Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F5UJ | ISIN: DE000A0F5UJ7 | Ticker-Symbol: EXV1
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 14:43
33,730 Euro
+0,76 % +0,255
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,72533,73514:44
33,73033,73514:44
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 13:39 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Dec-2025 / 13:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.8564 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27613360 
 
CODE: CB5 LN 
 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CB5 LN 
LEI Code:   2138008FBK1VTTPX5W27 
Sequence No.: 411117 
EQS News ID:  2244210 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2244210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.