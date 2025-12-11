Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Leading white-label website builder for agencies and SaaS platforms, Duda, announced the launch of its new comprehensive AI Stack.

Comprising an end-to-end suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed specifically to support agencies across their full workflows, the new suite goes beyond site creation.

This enables agencies to analyze site data, generate and refine content, improve SEO performance, manage clients, and deliver websites at scale, all within the Duda platform.



Key features of the Duda AI Stack include:

Conversational AI site management: Build and update websites using natural language through Duda's in-platform AI Copilot, or work externally with third-party AI tools powered by Duda's MCP server.





Build and update websites using natural language through Duda's in-platform AI Copilot, or work externally with third-party AI tools powered by Duda's MCP server. Site generation: Create beautifully designed sections, pages, and even complete multi-page sites-all unique to your particular client.





Create beautifully designed sections, pages, and even complete multi-page sites-all unique to your particular client. Element generation: Generate reusable, custom website elements conversationally, without ever writing a line of code.





Generate reusable, custom website elements conversationally, without ever writing a line of code. Content generation: Publish blogs, product descriptions, and copy updates across sites with contextual AI assistance.





Publish blogs, product descriptions, and copy updates across sites with contextual AI assistance. Client management: Add new clients, assign them to sites, adjust permissions, and send sign-in links using natural language commands.





Add new clients, assign them to sites, adjust permissions, and send sign-in links using natural language commands. Search optimization: Refine copy, improve accessibility, and complete SEO tasks up to nine times faster with AI assistance.

Duda's AI Stack is designed to eliminate busy work, giving professionals the freedom to focus on the aspects of site creation they enjoy most.

See technical details and agency case studies on Duda's AI Stack at duda.co/ai-stack.

About Duda:

Duda is a leading white-label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals, offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale - all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda enables web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance under their own brand to their customers. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co.

