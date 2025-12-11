New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced the top web development companies and mobile app development agencies for December 2025.

Strong web and mobile experiences drive business performance. Research supports this truth. Forrester's The Six Steps For Justifying Better UX report shows that companies with strong user experiences outperform those that treat design as an afterthought. This shift has raised expectations for the agencies that build the digital products people use every day.

Development teams are also working in a new environment. The 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey found that 84% of developers already use or plan to use AI tools in their workflows, up from seventy-six percent in the previous year. Nearly half rely on these tools daily. Software development is moving faster, and companies need partners who can deliver quality at that pace.

Consumer behavior adds another layer of urgency. Pew Research Center reports that 76% of US adults purchase products on a smartphone. This points to one reality. Mobile experiences influence how buyers engage, evaluate, and decide.

These shifts make agency selection a high-stakes decision for brands. Businesses need partners who understand modern design, know how to work with advanced engineering practices, and can deliver products that meet rising customer expectations.

To support that process, DesignRush has identified the top web development companies and mobile app development agencies for December 2025. Each agency on this list demonstrates consistent quality, strong execution, and a track record of delivering products that perform at scale.

These agencies represent the teams helping brands create reliable digital products that keep pace with changing technology and user behavior.

Here are the top web development companies and mobile app development agencies for December 2025:

1. eDesign Interactive

Location: Morristown, New Jersey, USA

Industries: CPG / Consumer Goods, Higher Education, Healthcare, Software / Technology, Fintech, Engineering / Construction, Hospitality

Website: edesigninteractive.com

Description: eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency known for transforming brands through powerful storytelling, high-impact design, and performance-driven digital experiences. Since 2004, their award-winning team of creatives, strategists, and technologists has partnered with organizations across industries to deliver standout web design, branding, motion graphics, and conversion-focused campaigns. With studios in the U.S. and Europe, eDesign helps brands captivate audiences and accelerate growth.

2. Bighorn Web Solutions LLC

Location: Wyoming, USA

Industries: Electronics / Tech, Sporting Goods / Recreation, Consumer Goods / Retail, B2B / Industrial

Website: bighornwebsolutions.com

Description: A Platinum Member of the Magento Association, the agency specializes in Magento and Shopify development, including replatforming, speed optimization, custom integrations, and online store design. Bighorn Web Solutions focuses on delivering results for fast-growing brands, improving UI/UX, conversion rates, page load times, and overall digital storefront performance. Their senior e-commerce team emphasizes proven systems and growth-driven metrics rather than marketing fluff.

3. Unico Connect

Location : Mumbai, India

: Mumbai, India Industries: Education / EdTech, Fintech / Financial Services, SaaS / Software, eCommerce

Website: unicoconnect.com

Description: Unico Connect is a global product development agency that builds high-quality digital platforms using a balanced mix of AI, visual development tools, and traditional engineering. We design and deliver scalable web and mobile applications for organizations across education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and SaaS. Our platform-agnostic approach lets us move fast on MVPs while applying strong software engineering practices for security, performance, and long-term maintainability. From strategy and UI/UX to build, cloud, and data, Unico Connect helps teams launch, scale, and modernize products with confidence.

4. Infinum

Location: Zagreb, Croatia

Industries: Finance & Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Auto & Mobility, Entertainment

Expertise: AI & Data Engineering, Enterprise Platforms, Custom IoT Solutions, Mobile & Web Apps, Product Strategy & Design, Cybersecurity

Website: infinum.com

Description: Infinum is a full-service tech consultancy that designs, builds, and scales digital products across healthcare, finance, mobility, retail, entertainment, and telecom industries. With over 20 years of experience in product design, software engineering, cloud infrastructure, data, machine learning, and cybersecurity, the company partners with forward-thinking brands to solve complex problems with technology.With a team of 400+ experts across seven countries, Infinum is always within reach for clients in the US, UK, and Europe. Millions of people use products they build, and the quality of their design work has been recognized by industry authorities, such as Red Dot, Webby, and iF Design.

5. Goji Labs

Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Industries: AI, Energy & Sustainability, Enterprise, Finance & Blockchain, Healthcare & Fitness, Nonprofit, Private Equity, SaaS & Productivity

Website: gojilabs.com

Description: Goji Labs has spent more than a decade helping leading brands bring over 400 digital products to market. The team's expertise covers product strategy, UI/UX design, and software development with a focus on clear direction and strong execution. Every project starts with defining the right solution, then designing, developing, and launching it with intention. This approach has supported partners who have collectively raised more than $1B in funding.

6. Shakuro

Location: Lewes, Delaware, USA

Industries: Fintech / Finance, Healthcare, E-learning / Education, eCommerce / Retail

Website: shakuro.com

Description: Shakuro is a full-cycle digital design and development agency that helps startups and enterprises build and maintain web and mobile products. With more than 150 team members and hundreds of completed projects, the agency delivers branding, UI/UX design, frontend and backend development, and long-term maintenance for e-learning platforms, fintech products, health tech, entertainment, and eCommerce brands seeking polished, scalable digital experiences.

7. Kanda Software

Location: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Industries: Healthcare / Medical / Life Sciences, Information Technology / Enterprise Software, Fintech

Website: kandasoft.com

Description: Kanda Software is a veteran custom software and digital transformation firm offering end-to-end services from UX/UI and cloud engineering to QA, DevOps, and data analytics. The agency has served clients across healthcare, life sciences, enterprise IT, fintech, real estate, and other sectors that rely on mission-critical software, delivering robust applications, secure cloud solutions, and scalable business tools. The firm is known for long-term engineering partnerships that support complex product lifecycles and rapid development needs.

8. Designli

Location: South Carolina, USA

Industries: SaaS / Software Development, Startups, Fintech / Financial Services, Healthcare, Education / E-learning, Logistics & Transportation, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Consumer Goods.

Website: designli.co

Description: Designli is a software agency that partners with nontechnical founders and mid-market clients to build web and mobile applications, SaaS platforms and custom software. Through dedicated full-time product teams that include a product owner, designers, software engineers, and QA specialists, the agency manages everything from prototyping and UX/UI design to development, launch, and scaling for clients in fintech, healthcare, education, logistics, real estate, and retail.

9. BlueGrid

Location: Stockholm, Sweden & Belgrade, Serbia

Stockholm, Sweden & Belgrade, Serbia Industries: Cybersecurity / Security, Cloud / Cloud Infrastructure, Fintech / Crypto / Web3, eCommerce / Retail, Software & IT Services, Corporate / Enterprise Services

Website: bluegrid.io

Description: BlueGrid.io is an IT consulting and software development firm. The agency offers Software Development, IT staff augmentation, and SOC services for startups and SMBs. The team designs secure architectures, implement reliable infrastructure, mature SOC operations, and supply high-performing engineering teams that integrate seamlessly with our clients. This approach combines technical expertise with a problem-solving mindset, allowing us to simplify complex systems, improve performance, boost security posture, and accelerate delivery. Every engagement is built to create long-term value and measurable results for the businesses we support.

10. Empat

Location: San Francisco, California, USA

Industries: HealthTech, Education / EdTech, Fintech / Financial Services, SaaS / Software, Startups / Tech Innovation

Website: empat.tech

Description: Empat is a product development agency that turns ideas into web and mobile applications, guiding startups, scale-ups, and enterprises from concept to launch. With more than 300 projects delivered across 20 markets, the agency focuses on custom app development, UI/UX design, QA, and long-term software support for clients in healthcare, education, fintech, and SaaS. Its approach emphasizes human-centered design and clear communication, helping founders and stakeholders stay connected to every step of the process.

11. XiaDesign

Location: Chennai, India

Industries: AI, Design, Fintech, Gaming, NFT, Luxury, Finance, Education

Website: xiadesign.studio

12. Tensho Labs LLC

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Industries: Software Development, AI, Web, E-commerce, SaaS, Web Apps

Website: tensholabs.com

13. QNE LLC

Location: Jefferson, Oregon, USA

Industries: Web Development, Web Design, UI/UX, No-code/Low-code, Custom web applications

Website: qnewebsites.com

14. Digital Humanity

Location: Pretoria, South Africa

Industries: Information Technology & Services, Web & Mobile App Development, eCommerce, Fintech, Finance, Education

Website: digitalhumanity.co.za

