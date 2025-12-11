Solir Optics Launches With Advanced Infrared-Blocking Eyewear

Engineered to Protect Vision Indoors and Out - Beyond UV Protection

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Solir Optics, an emerging leader in protective eyewear innovation, today announced the launch of its debut collection engineered to safeguard eyes from harmful invisible light - both outside and under high-intensity indoor lighting. Built to go beyond traditional ultraviolet (UV) protection, Solir Optics introduces a patent-pending combination of infrared (IR) defense, UV415 protection, blue-light filtration, and advanced visible-light control to deliver enhanced contrast, lasting comfort, and comprehensive protection in demanding light environments.

Infrared radiation is invisible, heat-carrying wavelengths of light that our eyes absorb every day - outdoors, where it accounts for nearly half of the sun's energy, and indoors, where high-intensity artificial lighting can expose users to concentrated IR. Prolonged exposure can subtly warm internal eye tissues, contributing to discomfort, fatigue, and long-term concerns including accelerated lens aging and cataract risk. Traditional sunglasses stop at UV protection. Solir Optics addresses this hidden risk with new lens technology designed to block more than 90% of infrared between 780nm and 2000nm, reducing thermal stress for sustained eye health.

Beyond invisible-light protection, Solir Optics' infrared filtration also helps shield personal privacy by disrupting biometric scanning - an emerging concern in an increasingly sensor-driven world. By obscuring eye and facial data from IR-based cameras, Solir Optics eyewear offers an added layer of privacy protection from unwanted digital surveillance both indoors and outdoors.

"Solir Optics merges advanced science with thoughtful design so people can work, explore, and perform with protected vision," said Scott MacGuffie, founder and president of Solir Optics. "Our mission is to safeguard and empower vision in a world where most of the risks to our eyesight can't be seen. With Solir Optics, people can move through bright, demanding conditions with greater confidence and comfort."

The debut collection, starting at $70, features five active-lifestyle frame styles paired with five vibrant lens options, including mirrored and photochromic choices. Solir Optics frames are crafted from ultradurable, bio-based injection-molded nylon with flexible temples and non-slip nose pads for a secure, comfortable fit. Select styles include integrated venting to prevent fogging, and two models meet ANSI Z87+ impact-resistance standards for eye protection in demanding work environments. Each pair ships with a protective microfiber pouch made from recycled materials to keep lenses clean and scratch-free.

The Solir Optics collection is available now at www.soliroptics.com.

About Solir Optics

Solir Optics is redefining protective eyewear with advanced infrared-blocking performance lenses built to guard eyes from invisible threats. Going beyond UV protection, the company's patent-pending lens technology manages the full spectrum of harmful light-UV, blue, and IR-while enhancing color and contrast to deliver vibrant vision, reduce thermal stress, and provide lasting comfort in high-intensity environments. With sustainably built, impact-resistant frames and lenses designed for movement and all-day wear, Solir Optics creates eyewear that protects people at work and at play.

