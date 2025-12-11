Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Files Technical Reports for its Hopper and Division Mountain Projects, Southern Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of two Technical Reports (the "Reports") for its Hopper and Division Mountain projects, both prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The Reports, titled "Technical Report on the Hopper Project in the Dawson Range Copper-Gold Belt, Aishihik Lake area, Yukon, Canada" and "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Division Mountain Property, Yukon Territory, Canada" are filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Strategic profile.

"The projects described in these reports are two of the best mineral assets in Strategic's extensive portfolio" states Doug Eaton, President and CEO of Strategic. "The Hopper copper-gold project has excellent size and grade potential, providing a clear and rapid path from exploration to resource definition; whereas the Division Mountain project offers Yukon a local solution to the Territory's energy needs while it transitions to longer term green energy sources. Division Mountain's known coal resources could produce enough electricity to satisfy projected medium-term demand on the grid and at one or more of the rapidly advancing, off-grid Yukon mining projects."

Hopper Project

The Hopper Project hosts copper-gold skarn and porphyry mineralization. It lies within the southern part of the Dawson Range Copper-Gold Belt, a metallogenic province in west-central Yukon that hosts several major deposits, including Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry copper-gold deposit, located 190 km to the north-northwest (Figure 1). The property covers a 74 km2 area and is accessible via a network of roads and trails. Mineral occurrences on the property, which collectively make up the Copper Castle skarn target and the Hopkins North porphyry target, are associated with a 4 by 6 km intrusion referred to as the Hopper Pluton. Dating of the pluton has yielded a late Cretaceous age that is consistent with most mineralization along the belt, including the Casino deposit.

The Copper Castle target covers at least 10, stacked skarn horizons along a 1,200 m strike length south of the Hopper Pluton. The skarns have been only partially delineated and remain open down dip and along strike to the south. Recent drill results from the Copper Castle target include 1.41% copper and 0.532 g/t gold over 22.28 m from HOP21-01 and 1.87% copper and 1.04 g/t gold over 15.27 m from HOP22-03. The Hopkins North target is largely untested. It covers porphyry-type copper-gold mineralization identified within a 650 by 2,300 m area, which is associated with late phases of the Hopper Pluton. In 2015, a single diamond drill hole tested Hopkins North and returned a weighted average grade of 0.17% copper over 162.85 m. A follow-up hole in 2021, collared 320 m to the southeast, yielded 0.22% copper over 114.38 m from surface (HOP21-06).

Figure 1 - Hopper Project location and tectonic assemblage map of Yukon

The Company has prepared a video presentation on the Hopper Project with further details, which can be found at www.youtube.com/@strategicmetalsltd. A copy of the Hopper Technical Report is available on Strategic's website at strategicmetalsltd.com/projects/hopper-project.

Division Mountain Project

The Division Mountain Project covers a 370 km2 area of coal-bearing stratigraphy in southwestern Yukon, approximately 90 km northwest of Whitehorse (Figure 2). The property is accessible via a 31 km four-wheel drive road originating from the Klondike Highway near the community of Braeburn. Exploration at Division Mountain, which has occurred intermittently since 1972, includes: 10.4 km of excavator trenching; 12,230 m of diamond drilling in 72 holes; 2536 m of reverse-circulation (RC) drilling in 27 holes; and 125 m of rotary-air-blast (RAB) drilling in 4 holes. This work has outlined a current resource of 52.5 million tonnes (Mt) of high Volatile "B" Bituminous coal.

Figure 2 - Division Mountain Project location along with Yukon sources of electrical power

The Division Mountain coal deposit has been explored over a 6.5 by 1.5 km southeast-trending area. Most of the coal occurs in the Middle to Upper Jurassic Tanglefoot Formation Upper Member, which was deposited in a complex river mouth environment. As there are no natural exposures of coal in the Division Mountain area, bedrock coal occurrences have been located either by trenching in areas of loose coal fragments on surface or where coal-bearing stratigraphy has been projected along strike. Several coal occurrences that cover Tanglefoot Formation outside of the deposit have seen little to no work, while the deposit itself remains open to the north, west and southeast.

The Division Mountain deposit is located 20 km west of a major electrical transmission line that runs in parallel with the Klondike Highway and ideally situated to provide feedstock to a local power plant.

A copy of the Division Mountain Technical Report is available on Strategic's website at strategicmetalsltd.com/projects/division-mtn-coal.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Strategic's Vice President Exploration, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 16 royalty interests, 12 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 83 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1.4 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 30.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 9.9% of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 4.3% of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced it secured US$124.5M funding for its first 240,000 ton per year commercial advanced-processing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

