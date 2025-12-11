Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Announces Addition of Mina Yang as Managing Director, Balance Sheet Strategy, Financial Institutions Group

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Brean Capital is pleased to announce that Mina Yang has joined the firm as Managing Director in Balance Sheet Strategy, Financial Institutions Group. Her addition supports the continued development of Brean's holistic, advisory-based platform for community depositories and reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to this sector.

Historically recognized for its leadership in institutional markets, Brean's expansion into community depository advisory represents a meaningful evolution of its capabilities. Mina elected to join the firm after recognizing Brean's tangible investment in this direction, the high standards and unwavering values that guide the leadership team, and its work to build an enhanced, integrated platform that brings together seasoned community-focused team members, proprietary analytical tools, and deep institutional expertise.

Mina brings more than 20 years of experience advising community financial institutions, previously at Performance Trust, where she partnered with ALCOs, boards and executive teams on balance sheet strategy, capital management, strategic planning, and initiatives designed to enhance earnings, strengthen risk management, and support long-term enterprise value.

"Joining Brean during a period of transition for many community financial institutions felt like a natural step," said Mina Yang. "Brean's commitment to community depositories is not just aspirational; it's demonstrated through meaningful capital allocation, including recent significant strategic initiatives. I'm energized by the positive momentum at Brean, and I'm excited to join a team that is so deeply aligned with the needs of community depositories."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mina," said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. "Her depth of experience and dedication to the mission of community depositories will play a central role as we continue expanding our capabilities and growing our platform."

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed, U.S. Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, please visit https://www.breancapital.com/.

