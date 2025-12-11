Bonk, Inc. Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy: Net Cash Flow from Digital Operations to be Deployed Directly into Aggressive Accumulation of BONK Digital Assets

Company Commits Revenue from Majority Interest in BONK.fun to Fuel Strategic Target of Owning 5% of Global Supply; Beverage Division to Reinvest for Growth

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Following the effective date of its strategic reverse stock split, Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) today reaffirmed its primary capital allocation policy: the Company intends to deploy net cash flow generated from its digital asset operations directly into the accumulation of BONK digital assets.

This directive creates a direct mechanical link between the Company's digital ecosystem growth and its treasury strategy. As the Company executes its business plan and realizes revenue from its 51% majority interest in BONK.fun, available capital from that division will be systematically directed toward the open-market purchase of BONK assets to reach the Company's stated target of holding 5% of the total circulating supply.

The "Revenue-to-Asset" Pipeline Bonk, Inc. has engineered a unique corporate structure designed to act as a continuous accumulation engine while supporting operational sustainability. The capital allocation strategy prioritizes treasury growth from digital sources while allowing traditional operations to self-fund.

Digital Asset Operations (Treasury Engine): Revenue generated from the Company's controlling interest in BONK.fun-a platform with an implied asset value of ~$30 million-will be reinvested into the ecosystem's underlying asset.

Traditional Business Operations (Growth Engine): Revenue from the Yerbaé beverage brand will be reinvested directly into the beverage division to support marketing, inventory, and expansion efforts.

Strategic Rationale The Company views the BONK digital asset not merely as a speculative holding, but as the fundamental unit of account for a growing digital economy. By aggressively converting digital operational cash flow into treasury assets, Bonk, Inc. aims to:

Compound Value: Leverage dollar-cost averaging to build a massive position. Reduce Supply: Remove assets from circulation, contributing to scarcity. Maximize NAV: Drive long-term expansion of the Company's Net Asset Value per share.

Leadership Commentary "We are not building a company that just sits on cash; we are building a vault," said Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), Board Director and Core Contributor. "Our shareholders deserve to know exactly where our focus lies. Every dollar of net profit generated by BONK.fun is a potential soldier in our campaign to secure 5% of the BONK supply. We have cleared our primary debts and streamlined our stock structure so that nothing stands in the way of this accumulation strategy. When BONK.fun wins, our treasury grows. It is that simple."

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc., added, "The reverse stock split was the final structural step to prepare us for this phase. We now have the right share count, the right institutional mandate, and the right revenue engines. Our mandate for 2026 is execution: turning digital operational success into tangible treasury growth while ensuring our beverage division has the resources to scale independently. We believe this is the most effective way to drive asymmetric returns for our equity holders."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's capital allocation strategy, projected revenue, and treasury accumulation goals. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors such as market volatility in the digital asset sector, consumer demand for beverage products, the performance of the BONK.fun platform, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

