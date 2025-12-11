Moolec Science Scales GLASO U.S. Platform With Record 2025 Campaign and Expansion Into Nutrition & Supplements Market

WARWICK, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Moolec Science Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC; "the Company" "Moolec"), an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food industry, today announced the successful completion of its 2025 U.S. GLASO1 safflower campaign, representing the Company's first successful large-scale expansion of its plant-engineered molecular farming platform.

The 2025 campaign marks a major operational milestone, demonstrating that Moolec can deliver consistent performance at significantly increased acreage, transitioning from prior development and smaller-scale campaigns into successful large-scale agricultural execution.

2025 GLASO1 Campaign Highlights

1,100 acres dedicated for safflower production across the United States

Average yield of approximately 2,200 lb/acre, up from 1,400 lb/acre in 2024, representing a 57.1% year-over-year increase

Harvest performance materially exceeded internal forecasts, reinforcing confidence in agronomic optimization and operational execution

Large-Scale Validation Across the Value Chain

With acreage expanded by more than 100% relative to previous cycles, the 2025 campaign provided the first demonstration that GLASO1 can operate successfully at commercial scale, encompassing expanded field deployment and large-volume harvest management.

These results confirm Moolec's ability to translate its plant-engineered molecular farming platform from controlled deployments into large-scale agricultural operations, using existing farming infrastructure while maintaining traceability, quality, and cost discipline.

High-Growth Commercial Opportunity in Nutrition & Supplements

Moolec's planned entry into the nutrition and supplements market is supported by early demand from leading wellness and performance brands in the United States. These organizations operate at the intersection of metabolic health, personalized nutrition, and elite fitness, sectors characterized by strong growth, premium pricing, and stringent purity requirements.

Interest from these companies, each serving large, engaged consumer communities, provides Moolec with:

Immediate access to high-value, recurring demand pools

A market that prioritizes clean-label, traceable, plant-engineered functional lipids

A commercial environment where high-concentration GLA offers differentiated formulation advantages

This early market pull positions GLASO1 to enter one of the most dynamic segments of the nutrition industry.

Planned Expansion Into High-Concentration GLA Softgel Applications

Building on the success of the 2025 campaign, Moolec intends to expand into softgel nutritional applications with a high-concentration GLA formulation derived from its engineered safflower platform.

This planned expansion is expected to:

Unlock higher value-added commercialization pathways

Provide access to established global softgel distribution channels

Differentiate GLASO1 through concentration, purity, and plant-engineered origin

Execution-Led Growth Strategy

"The 2025 campaign represents a defining moment for GLASO1," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO at Moolec Science. "Scaling acreage by more than 100% while strengthening performance shows the maturity of our plant-engineered platform. The interest we are receiving from influential wellness and performance brands signals a broader shift toward scientifically engineered functional lipids. With this year's success, GLASO1 is equipped to move into higher-value formats such as concentrated softgels, unlocking a new phase of growth."

Focus on Fundamentals

Moolec continues to prioritize:

Scaling validated platforms with discipline

Capital-efficient growth aligned with demonstrated performance

Transparent, execution-driven communication with shareholders

The Company views the 2025 GLASO1 campaign as a foundational step toward repeatable commercial-scale production and accelerated entry into high-value nutritional markets.

