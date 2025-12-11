Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Ammunition, one of Adweek's fastest-growing independent agencies, today announced its expansion into Europe with the opening of a London office. The move marks a significant milestone in the agency's continued global growth and reflects its commitment to serving clients across key international markets.

Following consecutive years of record growth in the U.S., this expansion underscores Ammunition's ambition to build a truly global presence, strengthening its ability to deliver industry-leading creative and strategic work to brands around the world.

Leading the new office is Renaye Edwards, who joins as Managing Director, Ammunition Europe, and Global Chief Operating Officer. A proven entrepreneur, Edwards is best known for founding and leading Radish agency, recognized by The Drum, B2B Marketing, and The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, before overseeing its successful acquisition in 2022.

In her new dual role, Edwards will oversee Ammunition's European operations and partner with Founder & CEO Jeremy Heilpern to advance the agency's creative, strategic, and operational capabilities globally. She also joins Ammunition's global leadership group as a partner.

"Bringing Renaye into the business is another clear signal that we're not waiting for the future, we're building it," said Heilpern. "Our clients are expanding across continents, and our team is increasingly operating without borders. Renaye brings the entrepreneurial spirit, creative excellence, and operational rigor to help us scale globally while keeping what makes us special intact. Clients have already begun leaning on us transatlantically. This expansion isn't a reaction, it's a commitment."

The London office will serve as Ammunition's European headquarters, supporting existing multinational clients and expanding the agency's capabilities across strategy, creative, media, and digital transformation. Ammunition continues to lead the category in AI innovation, developing proprietary frameworks and tools that enhance creativity, accelerate production, and improve precision across media and performance.

"Ammunition is one of the most exciting independents in the industry today," said Edwards. "Jeremy has built something fiercely capable and commercially smart. I've always believed the best agencies are built by people who care as much about the business as the work, and Ammunition embodies that. I'm excited to bring my experience scaling an independent agency to help write the next chapter globally."

Founded in 2017, Ammunition has been recognized by Adweek, Campaign, and The Financial Times for its rapid growth. The agency partners with leading brands, including LG, Georgia-Pacific, and Westlake, delivering high-performing creative and media and building end-to-end programs that drive results, solidifying its position as a leading independent agency shaping impact across global markets.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel independent agency recognized by Adweek, Campaign, Inc. Magazine, and The Financial Times for driving high-performing creative and media across complex B2B and B2C categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with operations in Europe, Ammunition develops end-to-end brand, creative, media, and technology programs that help brands scale growth and impact. Privately held, Ammunition is a proud member of Worldwide Partners Inc., and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit ammunition.agency.

