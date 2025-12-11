Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company"), an emerging biotech company focused on development of BETR-001, its proprietary non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide ("LSD"), is pleased to announce it has signed an engagement agreement with Shanghai-based YAFO Capital ("YAFO"), as its exclusive advisor to seek strategic partnerships for development of BETR-001 in the Greater China regions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Pursuant to the agreement, BetterLife intends to retain YAFO on a non-exclusive basis for territories outside of Greater China.

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, commented, "We are excited to work with the YAFO team to establish partnerships for the development of BETR-001 and to bring potential non-hallucinogenic treatments for neurological disorders to the Asian region. In recent years, YAFO has successfully concluded dozens of pharma and biotech cross-border transactions."

Sean Jiang, Founder and CEO of YAFO, added, "We are pleased to partner with BetterLife Pharma on the advancement of BETR-001 into the Greater China region. The non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 represents a highly differentiated approach in neurological therapeutics, with significant clinical and commercial potential. Through this collaboration, YAFO will leverage its deep expertise and strong pharmaceutical network to accelerate strategic partnering and development opportunities for BetterLife in Asia."

BETR-001, a potent neuroplastogen, is BetterLife's patented stereoisomer of 2-bromo-LSD, a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD under development for the potential treatment of traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and cluster headache. Previous forms of 2-bromo-LSD has been shown to be non-hallucinogenic, safe and tolerable in man, and in a small clinical study, to cause meaningful reduction in cluster headache frequency (Karst et al, Cephalgia 2010).

About YAFO Capital

Founded in 2013, YAFO Capital is a Shanghai-based boutique investment and advisory firm, with professional teams in China, United States, European Union and Southeast Asia. Partnering with pharmaceutical companies, YAFO Fund mainly invests in global assets. YAFO Life Sciences is a leading advisory boutique focused on asset transactions. YAFO has built a strong proven track record and closed dozens of in-licensing and out-licensing transactions with global pharma and biotech companies. Over the past five years, YAFO has been a leader in advising on China cross border licensing transactions.

For more information, please visit www.yafocapital.com.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders. BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of various neurological disorders, until around 2042.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

