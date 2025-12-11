Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Province of Mendoza, Argentina, have ratified by law, Environmental Impact Statements for an additional 27 exploration projects in the Western Malargüe Mining District (the "WMMD"). As a result of the approvals, all of Kobrea's projects are now approved for mineral exploration activities, including drilling. At the Company's El Perdido Project, construction of an access road to the drill site is ongoing and construction of an exploration camp is underway in anticipation of the maiden diamond drilling program set to commence in the coming weeks.

"Exploration projects within the Western Malargüe Mining District continue to be overwhelming approved by the Provincial Legislature of Mendoza Province," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "In the session of the Mendoza Senate held on December 9, 2025, in which the Environmental Impact Statements for the additional 27 exploration projects in the Western Malargüe Mining District of Mendoza, including the Kobrea projects, were approved by law, the Environmental Impact Statement of the San Jorge Project was also discussed and approved by law. The San Jorge porphyry copper project is located in Uspallata in northern Mendoza Province (Las Heras District), outside of the Western Malargüe Mining District, but the approval of mine development and construction of this project is a huge step forward for mineral exploration and development in the province of Mendoza. These approvals clearly demonstrate that the provincial government and the people of Mendoza support mining and believe in the economic opportunities that sustainable exploration and development will bring. I would like to congratulate the government of Mendoza, Impulsa Mendoza, the Chamber of Mining in Mendoza and the project vendors for their many years of hard work to get to this point."

Environmental Impact Statements

On December 9, 2025, Environmental Impact Statements for 27 mineral exploration projects were ratified in the Provincial Legislature, allowing for the exploration and development of these projects in the Department of Malargüe. The approval of this round of projects, referred to as "Metalliferous Mining Exploration of the El Destino Project and Others", came after an extensive process of public hearings, citizen participation, and technical analysis.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "believe," "project," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and commencement of the Company's maiden diamond drilling program at the El Perdido Project; the ongoing construction of access roads and exploration camps; the potential for future approvals for mineral exploration and development; the perceived support for mining from the government and people of Mendoza; the expected economic opportunities from exploration and development; and the Company's general mineral exploration and development plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals for exploration and development activities; risks related to mineral exploration, development and operating activities; risks related to the timing and results of drilling programs; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; risks associated with the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its planned activities; volatility in commodity prices, particularly for copper and gold; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; political, economic and regulatory risks associated with operating in Argentina; environmental risks and liabilities; competition in the mining industry; the Company's reliance on key personnel; and risks related to title to the Company's properties. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

