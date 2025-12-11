Riverlane, the global leader in quantum error correction (QEC), today announced the appointment of Professor Barbara Terhal as a Riverlane Fellow in Delft, the Netherlands. The move marks the next step in Riverlane's European expansion and establishes the company's first dedicated European hub for QEC research and development at the House of Quantum.

Professor Terhal joins Professors Earl Campbell and Dan Browne as one of Riverlane's Fellows, a select group of world-leading scientists who help guide and achieve the key milestones on the Riverlane's roadmap. QEC Fellows play a central role in advancing foundational QEC science and shaping Riverlane's long-term research direction.

Steve Brierley, CEO Founder of Riverlane said: "Professor Terhal's appointment marks our critical expansion into Delft and signals Riverlane's deepening commitment to Europe's quantum ecosystem. Delft is an extraordinary centre of research and collaboration, and Barbara's leadership will help strengthen the bridge between science and industry in quantum error correction. She is one of the world's leading theorists in quantum error correction, whose research on quantum codes and fault-tolerant architectures has defined much of the field. As QEC moves rapidly from research to practical implementation, her insight will be invaluable in guiding our scientific direction and helping us achieve our mission to master quantum error correction and unlock a new age of human progress.

Located at the House of Quantum, a key centre in Europe's rapidly growing quantum technology ecosystem, Riverlane's Delft hub will focus on applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to advance quantum error correction. The team will develop AI-based decoders and tools to strengthen Riverlane's real-time QEC technology, Deltaflow, and its open-source software platform, Deltakit, driving progress toward utility-scale quantum computing.

On her recent appointment, Barbara shared: "To reach utility-scale quantum systems, we must overcome the central challenge of quantum error correction. Riverlane is a leading player with the expertise and focus to turn QEC from theory into technology, and I'm excited to help strengthen that bridge from Europe. Delft has long been a leader in experimental quantum research, and this new hub will create a European centre of gravity for error correction and support the development of new AI tools that can accelerate progress in this critical field."

"Quantum error correction is the key to unlocking large-scale quantum computers, and our work in Delft will focus on making it faster, smarter and more efficient," noted Neil Gillespie, VP of Applied Research at Riverlane. "By applying AI across Riverlane's QEC technologies, we can push the limits of performance in Deltaflow and expand the capabilities of Deltakit. Barbara's expertise in foundational QEC theory will help ensure this work is grounded in world-class science.

Over the coming years, House of Quantum will serve as a hub for Riverlane's research and team growth, reinforcing the company's commitment to mastering QEC and deepening collaboration across Europe's quantum community. Already a valued partner of leading Dutch companies including Qblox, Quantware and Orange Quantum Systems, the establishment of a permanent presence in Delft will strengthen these partnerships and help position Europe at the forefront of the global quantum computing industry.

Dr. Barbara Terhal

Dr Barbara Terhal is Professor of Quantum Computing at Delft University of Technology and QuTech, and one of the world's foremost experts in quantum error correction. A pioneer of fault-tolerant quantum computing, her research has defined much of the theoretical foundation for today's error-corrected quantum systems. Her collaboration with Riverlane brings exceptional scientific leadership to the company's mission to master quantum error correction.

About Riverlane

Riverlane is the world leader in quantum error correction (QEC), the technology that unlocks quantum computing's promise of a new age of human progress. We partner with over 60% of the world's quantum computer companies and leading high-performance computing (HPC) centres to solve the error problem blocking their path to 'utility-scale' systems that can transform multiple industries. Our real-time QEC stack, Deltaflow, works with all major qubit types and includes proprietary QEC chips, decoders and a compiler. Deltakit, our software platform, helps quantum developers learn, develop and adopt QEC. Founded in 2016, Riverlane's has its global headquarters in Cambridge, UK and its US headquarters in Boston. The company has raised over $120 million in private funding, including an $85 million Series C in 2024. Learn more here: https://www.riverlane.com/.

