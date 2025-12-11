Adyen and Cleverbridge expand their alliance to accelerate innovation, enhance customer value, and unlock new growth in digital products.

Cleverbridge, a leading Merchant of Record (MoR) for software and SaaS companies, today announced a partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. The partnership builds on an existing integration between the two companies, expanding it into a commercial partnership that strengthens collaboration across technology, innovation, and go-to-market programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211863137/en/

Cleverbridge and Adyen announce an expanded partnership to power the next generation of global commerce.

This partnership reflects the growing demand for Merchant of Record services that simplify global expansion, ensure compliance, and improve operational efficiency. By pairing Adyen's global acquiring network with Cleverbridge's end-to-end MoR platform, the two leaders are making international growth more seamless for both B2C and B2B providers.

"Companies are under pressure to reach customers worldwide without incurring additional cost or complexity," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. "Partnering with Adyen allows us to combine our leading capabilities, giving clients a streamlined path from global opportunity to revenue realization."

Together, the companies are creating value across their client bases, enhancing performance for Cleverbridge clients while expanding access to MoR capabilities for Adyen's global network.

"Our customers are always looking for ways to reduce complexity as they expand internationally," said Trevor Nies, SVP Global Head of Digital at Adyen. "This partnership allows Cleverbridge to provide merchants a trusted path into the Merchant of Record model one that pairs Adyen's technology with Cleverbridge's expertise in compliance, billing, and revenue lifecycle management. Together, we're helping software companies grow faster and operate more efficiently around the world."

Looking ahead, Cleverbridge and Adyen plan to deepen their collaboration around agentic commerce, applying automation and intelligence to optimize every stage of the digital buying journey. This shared focus on innovation ensures that joint clients gain early access to the next generation of global commerce technology.

To learn more about the partnership, read Cleverbridge's latest blog post.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is the smarter way to sell globally. As a premium merchant of record (MoR), we simplify global software sales by combining powerful ecommerce capabilities including payments, subscriptions, tax, and compliance with expert services that drive growth across the entire revenue lifecycle.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge has processed over $10 billion in transactions across 240+ markets, with offices in Chicago and Cologne. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN: AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211863137/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Knapp

gordon.knapp@cleverbridge.com

+1-757-345-8523